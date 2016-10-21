Eat (and Drink) Smart with the Mercury's New Eat & Drink

If your copy of this week'sfelt a little lumpier than usual, that's because it contained. But if you didn't get one, never fear! All of its juicy, delicious content exists online for you to pore over, and you don't even have to worry about getting your food-greased fingerprints on the pages.

Check out all that's in store for you, including:

• A first look at Central Oregon's newly redesigned Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, which boasts some of Portland's best culinary and cocktail talent.

• Why NE 42nd Avenue is Portland's newest "restaurant row."

• The stories behind the coolest tattoos of some of our city's finest chefs.

• A guide the area's best country-and-western bars.

• Cheap wines—like, really cheap.

• Must-try food-and-beer pairings at some of the city's newer brewpubs.

• And much more!

It's all in the new Fall 2016 edition of the Mercury's Eat & Drink, so start reading, and then start eating and drinking!