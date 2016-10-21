The Portland Mercury Endorsement: Yes on Measure 100 (Oregon Wildlife Trafficking Prevention)

MEASURE 100 (Oregon Wildlife Trafficking Prevention): YES

With measure 100, Oregonians are asked whether to ban the sale of animal parts from 12 endangered animals: rhinoceroses, cheetahs, tigers, sea turtles, lions, elephants, whales, sharks, pangolins(!), jaguars, rays, and leopards.

And because you’re not a soulless asshole who believes your desire to display the dead body parts of an endangered animal on your wall is more important than protecting endangered animals, you should vote “yes,” like voters in California and Washington recently have for similar measures.

There are exemptions—like for antiques that are more than 100 years old—that make sense. Plus, the NRA opposes measures like this, saying a ban on the sale of ivory would unfairly “destroy the value of property held by countless gun owners.” Good. Fuck ’em.

Read the rest of our endorsements here.