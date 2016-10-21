Two Free Events to Turn-Up At This Sunday

While going out “clubbing” or whatever you kids do on Fridays and Saturdays is fine and well, I myself like to turn up on nights when there are less, you know, people out. Why would the homies and I want to wait in line outside, pay a cover charge to get into the bar (okay, so usually it’s my male friends who have to pay cover), just to compete with swarms of out-of-towners and early twentysomethings for the bartender’s attention? No thank you! I’ve learned my lesson. And thanks to a lot of savvy local show-organizers who know this, I’ve had a lot of fun over the last couple years turning up on a work night at local hip-hop-oriented events while the vast majority of the city is still recovering from their hangovers.

This weekend there’s a double header on Sunday, with two FREE events: Y.G.B. will go off in the daytime at Produce Row, and right as that’s coming to a close, Rontoms' Sunday Sessions will be kicking off.

About a month ago I missed the Y.G.B. party and I can’t tell you how much I regret it. Last time the pro-black, all-inclusive show/dance party was organized in collaboration with DUG (Deep Under Ground), and they packed-out a warehouse somewhere in NE Portland. From the videos I saw on Facebook, it looked like their most successful event yet. It seems like the community event just keeps on growing, probably because you can count on the vibes to be good and for Lamar LeRoy to spin deep cuts, funky dance beats, as well as new bangers. This weekend’s party, put on by Y.G.B. and Chapter mag will also act as a birthday celebration for local emcee Mikey Fountaine, who’s the leading man in Portland’s X-Ray web series. So expect some music from him as well. Come to Y.G.B.'s Rebirth, Recharge, Revolucion if you’re looking to dance, and like, really dance amongst a diverse and beautiful crowd.

Rontoms' Sunday Sessions: Karma Rivera, Donte Thomas, Mat Randol

After you’ve gotten your groove on for a couple-few hours, best to grab a bite, drink some water, and head to the patio at Rontoms where there will be a super lit, super FREE opportunity to hear some of Portland’s top-notch hip-hop artists. Mat Randol will get it started before handing off the baton to Donte Thomas, whose new album Grayscale and local networking helped the Thesis show sell out earlier this month. Previous headliners for the Sunday sessions include Mic Capes, and Blossom, but this one will give much deserved shine to Karma Rivera. After taking a bit of a hiatus from music a little over a year ago, Karma has been back in the game, rebranding herself, and working on a slew of new unapologetic anthems. Her new sound is a bit more laid back, but Portland hip-hop fans will come out to see her succinct on-stage delivery and contagious feminine badassery. The Sunday Sessions are always a great time, partially because of the half-indoor-half-outdoor setting, allowing for smokers to spread out on the expansive patio and also providing a small space for the crowd to huddle up in the intimate performing space. Plus there’s a bar outside right next to the stage, which is helpful for obvious reasons.