3rd Annual Pug-O-Ween

Halloween is a time of terror, when shambling monstrosities lurch out of our nightmares and into reality. Which brings us to Pug-O-Ween—the annual benefit for Pacific Pug Rescue, and an event that will be full of pugs, which, as we all know, are abominable, unholy crimes against nature. Many of them will be dressed up—perhaps taking inspiration from this year's "Zombie Apugalypse" theme. There will also be Halloween-themed photo ops, custom pug drawings, and a silent auction. Silent, that is... except for your screams. ERIK HENRIKSEN

Oaks Park Dance Pavilion, 4pm, $15-20, all ages

Rock for Rockwood

Tonight Revolution Hall hosts Rock for Rockwood, a one-night music festival featuring M. Ward, the Thermals, the Helio Sequence, and Emily Wells. Proceeds will benefit the recently founded Rockwood Boys & Girls Club, which provides kids in one of the city's poorest neighborhoods a place to go after school. CIARA DOLAN

Revolution Hall, 7pm, $35-40, all ages

Jacuzzi Boys, Stallion, Dogheart

Miami’s Jacuzzi Boys found a sound and latched onto it like the sticky heat of South Florida. This month the three-piece is releasing their fourth full-length, Ping Pong, on their own Mag Mag label. While the pace of singles “Lucky Blade” and “Boys Like Blood” is slowed down compared to the two-minute lo-fi punk sprints of older songs like “Glazin’,” “Cool Vapors,” or “Happy Damage,” the band’s signature fuzzy tone and pulsating bass lines remain. Jacuzzi Boys certainly won’t reinvent the wheel with any of their releases, but they also won’t let their wheel wear down to tattered rubber—each new release feels like the Michelin Man stepped in to polish and tweak things just enough to ensure that the ride continues. CAMERON CROWELL

Mississippi Studios, 9pm, $12-14

Karma Rivera, Donte Thomas, Mat Randol

Chicago-born and Portland-based rapper Karma Rivera brings her relentless and heavy hitting flow to the headlining slot at this week's Rontoms Sunday Session.

Rontoms, 8pm, free

Nightfell, Serpentent, Rohit

Nightfell has garnered quite a buzz in the local metal scene for their inky-dark thicket of death, doom, and black metals that leaves a resounding stain in the ears. NED LANNAMANN

The Know, 8pm

Portland Brewing Fall Fest

Portland Brewing's third annual celebration of not just the season, but their own fall offerings, including the return of Blackwatch Cream Porter and MacTarnahan's Fresh Hop Amber Ale, alongside a homebrewers competition where attendees get to taste and judge 20 unique beers from 16 brewers. With live music from the Hops & Honey String Band.

Portland Brewing Company, 1pm

PAPA, Reptaliens, Gold Casio

PAPA's Darren Weiss and Danny Presant have been playing music together since the age of 11. Catch the Los Angeles-based duo tonight when bring their dancey blend of indie rock and pop to the Holocene stage.

Holocene, 8:30pm, $13-15

Goosebumps the Musical: Phantom of the Auditorium

Oregon Children's Theatre presents this musical adaptation of the beloved series of scary books for kids, a more-than-a-little-meta story about kids putting on a haunted play.

Newmark Theatre, 2pm, 5pm, $18-32, all ages

Silent Reading Party

Shhhhhhhhh! Bring a book (or an e-reader) but leave your conversation at home at the Silent Reading Party. Sit down with a cocktail for two hours of gloriously uninterrupted reading time in the company of other quiet readers. It’s like being at the library, but with beer and ambient music. SHELBY R. KING

Beech St. Parlor, 3pm, free

