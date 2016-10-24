Good Morning, News: RIP Tom Hayden, Racists Hate Trump's Wall, and Impossible, but True: Cubbies Go to the World Series

GOOD MORNING, BLOGTOWN! You're lickin' your lips, and blowing kisses my way. But that don't mean I'm gonna give it away. LET'S GO TO PRESS.

Beloved Sellwood burger joint Mike's Drive-In is on the path of the wrecking ball to make room for an apartment complex from a longtime controversial development company.

Ousted former governor John Kitzhaber has issued a unasked for "manifesto" against Measure 97, if that makes you feel any better about the way you're voting. (Psst! The Mercury is for it, check out our endorsements here.)

The Timbers get a heartbreaking loss on the road to the Vancouver Whitecaps, losing 4-1, and watch their playoff hopes die on the vine.

There's a new media behemoth on the block, as AT&T agrees to buy Time Warner—putting concerned scares into regulators, Republicans, and Democrats alike.

Tom Hayden, one of the more outspoken and famous anti-war activists from the '60s, has passed away at the age of 76.

Tom Hayden sought a multi-racial, anti-sexist, LGBTQ-embracing radical movement that anticipated our best politics. pic.twitter.com/PcTiq3ovkD

— John Nichols (@NicholsUprising) October 24, 2016

Sex educator/porn star Jessica Drake has stepped up to join the 10 others who have publicly accused Donald Trump of groping them.

Douchebag Donald Trump, Jr. doesn't seem too much classier than his old man, telling a radio audience that conversations about groping, kissing, and sexually assaulting women are "a fact of life."

According to a new poll, even the racists of Arizona agree that Donald Trump's plan to build a wall bordering Mexico is a stupid, money-wasting idea.

The polls are looking better and better for candidate Hillary Clinton, who is now turning her attention to helping Democrats take the Senate and push back against the Republican controlled House.

An American hacker has hacked a Russian government site in retaliation for the US hack that the Russians presumably hacked! HACKER WARS!

After beating the LA Dodgers on Saturday, the Chicago Cubs heard the words that were once thought to be an impossibility: "Cubbies? You are going to the WORLD SERIES."

Now let's examine the WEATHER outside: A wet, cool day with a high of 58.

And finally, you knew it was coming and here it is: Saturday Night Live's parody of the third presidential debate, with glorious guest moderator, Tom Hanks.

