Win Tickets to Late Night Action with Alex Falcone—Before it's Too Late!

After seven illustrious, variety-filled years, Portland's very own talk show, Late Night Action with Alex Falcone, is coming to an end. But dry your eyes! Because the Mercury is giving away a pair of tickets to the final show before host and Mercury friend Alex Falcone moves on to new projects that do not include overseeing the delightful, hyperlocal talk show.

The final installment of Late Night Action takes place Saturday, November 12 at Mississippi Studios at 7 pm, with a stacked lineup including Undisputable Genius of Comedy Phil Schallberger, former Portland's Funniest Person Steven Wilber (who will be appearing via Skype, I guess?), Zak Toscani (who is very funny), Anthony Lopez (also very funny), and DJ Bobby D.

One of the first things I did when I moved to Portland and started covering the arts here was to attend an episode of Late Night Action . Representative Earl Blumenauer himself (and bow tie) (and pot policy wonkery) was a guest on the show, and it was the best possible introduction to Portland I could've imagined. I'll be sad to see it go. If you've never been, well, now's the time!