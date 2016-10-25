Need Help Voting? Try This Handy Mercury Voter's Cheat Sheet!

We would never tell you how to vote. Wait... we would TOTALLY tell you how to vote! Why? Because you are a busy mothereffer and don't have time to research every ballot measure and candidate. However, we do! (That's not exactly true, but we make the time.) Grab your ballot and use the handy cheat sheet below to help you decide how to vote—and if you need more info, we got you covered on that, too! Check out the Mercury Endorsements for a more detailed explanation of how we came to our thoughtful, well-researched, smarty-pants decisions. But whether you use our cheat sheet or not, for the love of all that's holy, VOTE.