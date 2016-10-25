Ready Your Coffee Mugs! A Gilmore Girls Full-Length Trailer is Here!

Ready your coffee mugs, Gillies. Weedezign

Quick! Set aside your electoral politics-related angst, because Netflix has finally released a full-length trailer for Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, and it isn't terrible! I mean, there's no way you'll find the dialogue as winsome as you did when you were a teenager, but it looks pretty good. Here it is:

And here are some freeform observations, because you know I've watched this three times already:

• Emily Gilmore MariKonning her house after Richard's death is something I WANT TO SEE.

• Melissa McCarthy is back! Melissa McCarthy is back! Melissa McCarth—

• Is it just me or has Alexis Bledel gotten better at acting? It's maybe just me.

• There are flashes of all three of Rory's boyfriends, but only Jess has dialogue. I hope I can read as much into this as I already have.

• Rory apparently has no job and is living a nomadic existence. Maybe she's a freelancer? She's a millennial who was going into journalism the last time we saw her, so, sounds about right.

• I like that Liza Weill, who plays Paris, appears here with the chic short haircut she has on How to Get Away with Murder. Paris was always one of the best parts of Gilmore Girls. I hope she gets more to do in this series than have panic attacks and be a high-strung foil to Rory's character.

Most importantly, though, this looks a lot better than the dreck that comprised the final few seasons of the show ("Just Like Gwen and Gavin"? YIKES). Let the rampant speculation begin.