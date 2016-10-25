Things To Do Tonight!

Blazers vs. Jazz

How can you not be hyped for this Blazers season? How can you look at what the most overachievingest team in the league did last year, see that management doubled down on that, and not be excited? Especially when the team about to catch this season-opening ass-whooping is the goddamned Utah Jazz! Don't deny this hype—revel in it. Because it's right. BOBBY ROBERTS

Moda Center, 7pm, $10-240, all ages

Screaming Females, Moor Mother, Macho Boys

In almost any conversation about something other than women who shred, there’s a 90 percent chance I’d rather be talking about women who shred, how cool they are, and how much I wish I were a woman who shreds. The real-life manifestation of this desire is Marissa Paternoster, the lead singer and guitarist of three-piece rock outfit Screaming Females. With Paternoster’s ripping guitar solos and controlled vocals (she can go from high-pitched, nasal screams to Liz Phairesque deadpan alto seamlessly), Screaming Females is a bundle of refined aggression laced with contemporary nods to rock’s past. On last year’s Rose Mountain, the band finds themselves at the dangerous intersection of alternative rock, indie, and punk, but successfully straddles that space with strength and nuance. EMMA BURKE

Doug Fir, 9pm, $15

Pet Shop Boys

It’s easy to view Pet Shop Boys’ breakthrough single “West End Girls” as an artifact of ’80s London, but the reality is that the song found popularity as an underground dance hit on the West Coast of the US long before the re-recorded version climbed to the top of UK charts. In all likelihood, though, the duo’s classic late-’80s output was something of an unusual musical spectacle to audiences on both sides of the Atlantic: Singer Neil Tennant’s delivery drips with the detached gravity of a dream state, and unrelenting hooks propel incisive lyrics that belie the easy characterization of most dance floor fodder as banal. It’s a celebrated take on synth-pop—novel enough to be instantly gripping, familiar enough to live inside—that qualifies Pet Shop Boys as English cultural icons and keeps American listeners hitting repeat today. NATHAN TUCKER

Keller Auditorium, 8pm, $39.95-85, all ages

Lol Tolhurst

Lol Tolhurst, co-founder and former drummer of the Cure, reads from his new memoir, Cured: The Tale of Two Imaginary Boys, which chronicles the origins of the legendary band as well as Tolhurst’s own personal struggles.

Powell's City of Books, 7:30pm

Charlie Parr, Kory Quinn

It's hard to believe that country blues guitarist Charlie Parr is a modern-day musician from Duluth, Minnesota, but it's certainly encouraging that musicians like him still exist. The accomplished guitarist (and doppelganger for Cheech) is seemingly unaffected by our image-driven musical age, his weapons of choice being a resonator guitar, an acoustic 12-string, a fretless banjo, and a husky mid-range voice that complements his plucking. Parr will restore your faith that there are still musicians who don't need eyeliner or a laptop, but just want to play a mean guitar. ROSE FINN

Mississippi Studios, 8pm, $14-16

