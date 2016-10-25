Tender Loving Empire posted an announcement of the fundraiser to Facebook:

The loss to local businesses was steep, Portland Bagelworks, Art Work Rebels and Fetch Eyewear along with several offices sustained 100% losses as there is literally nothing left of the building they used to occupy. Additionally Dosha Salon Spa, Pizzicato Gourmet Pizza, Ritual Adornments Beads, Jewelry & Gifts, Moonstruck Chocolate Cafe at NW 23rd, and Blush Beauty Bar sustained serious damages and will be closed until they can make repairs and get the go ahead from authorities to reopen.

Consequently dozens of hard working local employees are out of work!

Tender Loving Empire's store on NW 23rd was spared any damage, though we were less than 100 feet from the blast site. A firetruck was parked in front of our store when the building exploded, shielding us from the worst of the blast. We are open for business, while many of our neighbors won't be for a while.

Please consider helping us help some of those who weren't so fortunate and please consider sharing this post if you know someone you think would like to donate.