Good Morning, News: Blazers Win Big, Police Chief O'Dea Facing Charges, and Megyn vs. Newt Slapfight

GOOD MORNING, BLOGTOWN! You were better, deeper. I was under your spell, yeah. Like a deadly fever yeah, babe. On the highway to hell. LET'S GO TO PRESS.

Well, so much for that idea: Developer Homer Williams' dream of a Terminal 1 giant homeless shelter is dead in the water. So what went wrong? Our Dirk VanderHart reports.

It only took six months, but Police Chief Larry O'Dea is facing criminal charges for shooting his friend on a camping trip.

A teen fired one to two shots on a MAX train last night; no one was injured. However the shooter was taken down and held until police arrived by a "good samaritan" named Rambo Richardson (!!) wearing an Indian headdress. (!!!)

Drama in the Ammon Bundy "Y'all Qaeda" trial: A juror has called out another juror—who apparently once worked for the BLM—for potential bias.

The Blazers win their first game of the regular season agains the Utah Jazz, 113-104. Check out the recap from our newest Blazer B-ball correspondent, Arthur Bradford!

Newt Gingrich accuses Fox News' Megyn Kelly of being "fascinated with sex" for asking him about Donald Trump's multiple sexual assault accusations.

The best sentence you might read today: "Republican nominee Donald Trump implied on Tuesday that he would be willing to fight the sitting vice-president Joe Biden behind a barn."

Donald Trump's grasp on reality continues to weaken—now he's claiming he's actually ahead of Clinton... you know... in the "fair" polls.

But why are certain polls so wildly different? The Washington Post has this explanation.

So who's going to be the big loser of this election no matter the outcome? House Speaker Paul Ryan who has alienated just about everybody.

In the UN's list of countries with the best gender equity, Canada has fallen from the number one spot down to 25, thanks largely to big talk and little action in regards to the country's indigenous women.

AT&T has been accused of selling customers private information to the DEA as well as local police departments.

Justin Timberlake took a selfie while voting in Memphis, Tennessee and now may be facing jail time, since using a cell phone in a voting booth is against the law.

Hurrah! The Cubs are in the World Series! But BOOOOOOOO they got trounced by the Indians in game one.

Now let's check out the WEATHER situation: Rainy, rainy, rain for the next two days with highs around 60.

And finally, here's that slap fight between Fox News' Megyn Kelly and Newt Gingrich over her so-called "fascination with sex." (Guys, c'mon... sex is pretty fascinating.)

