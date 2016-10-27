Things To Do Tonight!

The Secret History of Twin Peaks

Following a murder in a remote Washington State town populated by lovable weirdoes and fishes in percolators, David Lynch and Mark Frost’s Twin Peaks redefined what wonders we could expect from TV. Now Frost shares new town secrets in The Secret History of Twin Peaks, which belongs on your bookshelf beside the newly reissued Secret Diary of Laura Palmer. MEGAN BURBANK

Powell's City of Books, 7:30pm

Mic Check

The last couple Mic Check events saw solid turnout for its high-quality lineups. That’s why global talent platform Teambackpack is flying out to film a live cypher that’ll give shine to some of Portland’s most standout emcees. Performers for the October show include Illmac, Mic Capes, and Jon Belz, with other special guests including Theory Hazit and Landon Larson. And this is just the first Portland filming that Teambackpack has in store for Mic Check. Come see how it plays out, and don’t forget to turn up for the TV. JENNI MOORE

White Eagle, 10pm, $7

IPRC Benefit Party

For years, the Independent Publishing Resource Center—better known as the IPRC—has been a pillar of Portland's DIY creative scene, offering space, equipment, and training for our city's writers, artists, and zinesters. New Portland doesn't care. After being hit with a 300 percent rent increase, the IPRC took to Kickstarter and found a new space—but they could still use our support! Tonight at the Eagles Lodge, a mere $5 cover (which, natch, benefits the IPRC) gets you a night of live music by Point Juncture, WA and Jessica Dennison + Jones, plus readings by Martha Grover and Casey Jarman—and don't forget the Eagles' famously stiff drinks. Long live the IPRC! ERIK HENRIKSEN

Eagles Lodge (F.O.E.#3256), 9pm, $5

Nick Offerman

It's tough to tell where exactly lovable Parks and Recreation curmudgeon Ron Swanson ends, and actor, comedian, musician, and carpenter Nick Offerman begins. That's unlikely to get any easier tonight when Offerman comes to town to read from his latest book, Good Clean Fun, which chronicles "misadventures in sawdust at the Offerman woodshop."

Powell's Books at Cedar Hills Crossing

Bad Religion, Against Me!, Dave Hause

Bad Religion's 2013 LP True North is one of the band's more consistent releases in recent memory, a predictably catchy collection of politicized, flamboyant punk songs that rarely exceed two and a half minutes and probably sound exactly like you'd imagine—just like every other song Greg Graffin has written in the last 25 years. MORGAN TROPER

Roseland, 7:30pm, $32.50-45, all ages

Jamie Lee

Jamie Lee is best known for appearances on Girl Code and @Midnight, and Chelsea Lately, but her stand-up is as good a place as any to be wowed by not just her punchlines but her presence.

Helium Comedy Club, 8pm, 15-23

Lithics, Honey Bucket, Nail Polish

Lithics minimalist post-punk pulses and chirps, manically pushing forward and pulling back, while building insistent loops before pretending to fall apart, as vocalist Aubrey Hornor brings an understated, bordering-on-spoken-word nonchalance. This restraint, at least on record, keeps the tension high, while also keeping something bubbling below the surface, waiting. JOSHUA JAMES AMBERSON

Killingsworth Dynasty, 9pm, $5

CocoRosie, Sorne, Twin Rivers DJs

I can safely say CocoRosie is the only duet that bills itself as "freak folk, experimental hip-hopera." With sounds from electronic kids' toys, as well as real instruments, their music is melodic, haunting, and peculiar. ROSE FINN

Revolution Hall, 9pm, $22-25, all ages

The Orb, Magic Sword

The London-hailing pioneers of ambient house music bring their live show to Portland. The duo will be performing in support of their new album, COW / Chill Out, as well as in celebration of the 25th anniversary of their debut, Adventures Beyond The Ultraworld, so fans can expect to hear a career spanning set.

Star Theater, 9pm, $20

The Sonics

The legendary garage rock and proto punk band out of Tacoma swing through Dante's for a stop on their first full North American headlining tour.

Dante's, 9pm, $20

Don't forget to check out our Things To Do calendar for even more things to do!