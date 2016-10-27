Good Morning, News: More Bullseye Glass Pollution, Terminal 1, and a "Stolen" Subaru

Good morning, Portland. These links are good and you should click them.

Dominic Devenuta

Bullseye Glass may have polluted groundwater, too: "Stormwater runoff from the Southeast Portland glassmaker’s roof contained levels of five hazardous heavy metals as much as 33 times the federal maximum contaminant levels (MCLs) for publicly supplied water, according to data obtained by the Mercury. Experts say the polluted water might have made its way into the area’s groundwater."

In August, Russell Courtier mowed down 19-year-old Larnell Bruce with his car in Gresham after a fight. The Mercury exposed Courtier as a white supremacist gang member, and he was later indicted on additional hate crime counts. In this week's paper, we found Courtier was let off the hook for a violent assault 11 months before he's accused of killing Bruce:



On the same day Gresham police forwarded the case against Courtier for the beat down, court records show Multnomah County prosecutors dropped the assault charges. Five days later, however, parole records say Courtier “admitted the allegations” to his parole officer and “accepted the sanction” for parole violations—both because he’d been drinking and because he didn’t “obey all laws.” For the violent attack, Courtier got 12 days in jail followed by 60 days with an alcohol-monitoring bracelet.

Terminal 1 is no longer a potential option for a homeless shelter, we found out yesterday. "It became clear on Monday afternoon, not long after Homer Williams and his colleagues had finally sent along a proposal to create a homeless shelter at Terminal 1: After months of planning, hundreds of thousands of dollars raised, and disagreements that reverberated through both the Portland City Council and the city's social services community, the Terminal 1 idea was dead."

Surfer Joseph Tanner was bitten by a shark off the Oregon coast a few weeks back. He spoke to the press at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center, where he is a critical care nurse, and gave some more details about the incident. Here are 911 calls:



"The top civil rights lawyer for the Oregon Department of Justice filed suit Wednesday against Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, her deputy and other key officials, accusing them of racially profiling him when a colleague tracked his social media messages," the Oregonian reports. "Erious Johnson's lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Eugene, says his civil rights were violated in 2015 when a state investigator used a surveillance tool to monitor the Black Lives Matter hashtag."

"Big Tony" Schneider and his son Tony Schneider, Jr, pleaded no contest to racketeering charges on Tuesday. "Big Tony," shockingly, is described as the kingpin of "a family-run criminal enterprise operating out of A-1 Light Truck & Auto Parts and West Coast Car Crushing on North Columbia Boulevard. The nearly year-long Portland police investigation led to 34 indictments in October 2014, including eight people indicted on a racketeering charge."

Who knew old Subarus have interchangeable keys? Seems like a security flaw. A Portland woman's "stolen" Subaru was returned later with cash and an apology letter.

Former Gov. John Kitzhaber's 19-year-old son, Logan, was indicted for assault, DUII, reckless driving, reckless endangerment and second degree criminal mischief, the Portland Tribune reports. He caused a nasty crash on the coast this summer.

