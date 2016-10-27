Haven't Voted for City Commissioner Yet? Watch This Debate on Housing

Last Friday, the Merc and a bunch of other local groups (Portland Tenants United, 1,000 Friends of Oregon, Know Your City, the Portland Right to the City Coalition, and KBOO) hosted a debate between City Commissioner Steve Novick and bookstore owner Chloe Eudaly, who have been battling it out in a runoff for Novick's city council seat.

The topic was housing, and I think it went well—at very least, it delved deeper into the housing and homelessness crisis Portland is facing than any other public event I've seen. It was also a chance for voters to get better acquainted with Eudaly and Novick, since the City Club of Portland weirdly opted not to have them in for one of its Friday Forums.

Anyway, if you care about housing and homelessness (you do) this recording of the event is probably worth your time.

Check it out.