This Weekend's Style Events

Things are kind of slow in the Portland fashion event scene right now, as everyone is surely gearing up for the holiday season madness, but there are a couple of events going on this weekend if you want to do something that is not Halloween related:

Mabel & Zora Amy Vining

As you might have read in Sold Out last week, beloved boutique Mabel & Zora is closing after more than 10 years in business. Their last day is Saturday the 29th and everything in the store and online is now 60% off. Go snag those deals before they're gone! (Use coupon code CLOSINGSALE60 at checkout online.)

Mabel & Zora, 748 NW 11th, Sale Now-Sat Oct 29, 10 am- 6pm

Lloyd Clothing

Shop Boswell is hosting a fall shopping event titled Sip + Shop and will feature goods from Vancouver-based Lloyd Clothing, as well as local favorites Notary Ceramics, Ara Handbags and Fieldwork Flowers. Everything in the store will be 15% off, and as the name suggests, there will be wine.

Shop Boswell, 729 SE Morrison, Sat Oct 29, 2-6 pm

Portland Flea + Food will host their second to last event of the year, where everything from apparel and accessories to furniture and decor are available to peruse and purchase, plus food and drinks, of course.

SE 6th & Salmon, Sun Oct 30, 11 am-4 pm