Good Morning, News: Lock the Gates at Malheur! The Bundy Gang Is Innocent

This guy was blowing a shofar at the jail last night, like an hour before occupier David Fry was released. Dirk VanderHart

We should have all known when a federal jury had one of its members tossed for being overly sympathetic to the government—Amman and Ryan Bundy and their ilk had made an impression. And yet the country was gobsmacked yesterday to see the seven-person crew acquitted on all counts related to the prolonged takeover of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge earlier this year.

The O has a rundown of the jury instructions that 12-member panel used to arrive at that conclusion. The folks at OPB have a late-breaking episode of the podcast they've been producing throughout the trial. The story's still leading on nytimes.com.

Meanwhile, one person actually was arrested amid all that exonerating: Ammon Bundy's lawyer.

Another group of protestors didn't fare nearly as well on Thursday. Authorities in North Dakota moved in on hundreds of people hoping to block the creation of the Dakota Access Pipeline, deploying pepper spray and sound cannons, and arresting more than 140. Here's a brutal soupçon of that.

Today in The Morrison Bridge is Terrible: After years upon years of planning to put a new Portland showpiece, the James Beard Public Market, at the bridge's west end, project planners have suddenly pulled the plug on the idea because of curving ramps on and off the bridge. Now they have no idea where the market will be. Man, the Morrison Bridge certainly is terrible.

What the hell is going on with Mike Pence's plane? It isn't just that the 737 slid off the runway in New York City yesterday. According to Politico, rough landings have been standard: "The 'Make America Great Again'-emblazoned 737 has been bumping its way across the swing states, prompting one reporter to joke morbidly a few weeks ago that a 'Pence plane veers off the runway' story had been pre-written."

Maybe the Trump campaign is hiring cut-rate pilots? It's got nearly $100 million less to spend than the Clinton campaign, 11 days before the election.

Trump's kids might actually want to help out? Only Eric Trump has kicked in cash to his father's campaign—a paltry $367—the Daily Beast notes.

Oregon is almost at "full employment," according to Portland State University researchers. That means the state's economic recovery is about to slow.

It's maybe not going to rain today?