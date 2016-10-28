The Stranger Things Gang Gets the Peanuts Treatment in "Merry Christmas Will Byers"

You'd think the more obvious Stranger Things-Peanuts crossover would be It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, but here we are—four days before Halloween—already with the Christmas specials. In the animated short "Merry Christmas Will Byers"—created by Leigh Lahav and Oren Mendez—the hero of Stranger Things is still a bit depressed after returning from the Upside Down and mopes around in the snow wearing a bowl cut and puffa vest, talking to all his friends about it.

As Will tries to find relief from his anxiety, he seeks advice from Eleven, who plays a psychiatrist with a Dadaist streak; encounters the monster lazing, Snoopy-like on a dog house; and wanders into a creepy-happy dance party set to the Netflix show's synth soundtrack. It's quite an adventure, though in the end, Will finds that all he really needed was his friends. Awwwwwwwww!

Still sucks to be Barb.