RIP: A Halloween Tribute—Cooky Parker, Lamar Leroy, Bobby D, Jimbo

Four of the city's best DJs join forces like dancefloor Ghostbusters to pay homage to the deceased by spinning the sounds of funk, pop, and hip-hop legends who have traveled to the other side.

Eagles Lodge (F.O.E.#3256), 9pm, $10

She Shreds Party: Deep Sea Diver, Tiburones, Women's Beat League DJs

She Shreds, Portland’s resident publication showcasing female guitarists and bassists, is celebrating four years of shredding, a new home base, and the release of its 11th issue. This all-ages event will host performances by local indie folk powerhouse Tiburones (Luz Elena Mendoza of Y La Bamba, Nick Delffs, & co.) and Seattle’s Deep Sea Diver, fronted by singer and multi-instrumentalist Jessica Dobson. She Shreds is also collaborating with the Women’s Beat League and the Synth Library to offer a hands-on music-making workshop for female-identifying and nonbinary students at Disjecta. After hours, the party continues with DJ sets from Women’s Beat League members Daniela Karina, Nishkosheh, and Tastesweet. JENÉ ETHERIDGE

Disjecta, 7pm, $10, all ages

Portland Jazz Composers Ensemble Fall Concert: Catherine Feeny, Tahirah Memory, Johanna Warren, Haley Henderickx, Annalisa Tornfelt

If you love a good remix, then how about a rearrangement? After a successful collaboration last fall, the Portland Jazz Composers Ensemble is once again pairing with the singer/songwriter community to present Plus Twelve, a night of original music reworked to be accompanied by the PJCE. Look forward to the mystical enchantment of Johanna Warren, the haunting warble of Haley Heynderickx, and the eloquent aural clarity of veteran Portland songwriter Catherine Feeny. These performances will be special in their own right, but combined with the sharply precise accompaniment of the PJCE, it’s bound to be a downright dazzling display. ROBIN BACIOR

The Old Church, 7:30pm, $10-15

The 17th Annual Portland Erotic Ball

Portland's biggest adult Halloween party returns, with over 2000 revelers getting down to live bands, burlesque artists, aerial performances, stilt walkers, and fetish demonstration stages. Hosted by Sasha Scarlett.

Crystal Ballroom, 9pm, $39-135

Bollywood Horror XIV Halloween Party

Anjali & the Incredible Kid return once again for one of the biggest, bassiest, bhangriest Halloween parties the city has ever seen, with support from Adam McCollom on the Panjabi dhol drum, and psychedelic visuals by Micah Schmelzer and Deai, taken from some fairly freaky South Asian horror films.

The Analog Cafe and Little Theater, 10pm, $10

Heads. Hands. Feet.

Making ordinary things seem strange is one of the best things good art can do, and Shaking the Tree does it regularly, pairing risky material with intricate, careful directorial and design choices in immersive performances that stay with you. The spooky-sounding Head. Hands. Feet (subtitle: “Tales of Dismemberment”) combines some of the darkest stories from fairy tales (e.g., the horrifying Bluebeard) and classical mythology (Iphigenia) in a play that’s sure to continue Shaking the Tree's fall tradition of making theater that’s weird, dark, and well worth your time and attention. MEGAN BURBANK

Shaking the Tree Studio, 7:30pm

Sunflower Bean, The Lemon Twigs, Shannon Entropy

The young and quirky New York psych pop trio return to Portland in support of their critically acclaimed debut album, Human Ceremony.

The Analog Cafe and Little Theater, 6pm, $10, all ages

Halloween Double Feature

Before the Rob Zombie remakes, before that weird detour into druid possession or whatever-the-fuck happened in the last three movies, before Halloween III confused the shit out people by trying to turn it into a horror anthology, the Halloween series consisted of two films: The 1978 original by John Carpenter, still a landmark of independent cinema, and the 1981 follow up by Rick Rosenthal, which isn’t anywhere near as good but is still a mean-yet-fun slasher movie. Here’s your chance to catch ’em both back-to-back on the big screen. BOBBY ROBERTS

Academy Theater, 3:10pm, 9pm

The King Khan & BBQ Show, Paint Fumes

BBQ's double-duty ramshackle drum kit and Khan's fierce guitar-playing power forward with smart, raw songs delivered with wry humor and sardonic wit. The King Khan and BBQ Show are always terrific live, making soul-dance nights seem boring by comparison. TRAVIS RITTER

Dante's, 9pm, $14

Blitzen Trapper, Sera Cahoone

Hometown heroes Blitzen Trapper headline Revolution Hall for the Portland stop on their Songbook tour. The event promises to deliver a night of storytelling and song from frontman Eric Earley and his eclectic country outfit.

Revolution Hall, 8pm, $25-27, all ages

Tour of Untimely Departures

A special candle-lit guided tour of the cemetery, discussing the unusual circumstances behind some of its residents' winding up there.

Lone Fir Cemetery, 5pm, $5-15

Kumoricon 2016

The return of Portland's biggest celebration of anime, manga, and Japanese pop-culture, with panels, vendors, costume contests, and much more.

Oregon Convention Center, 8am, $45-300

Sip + Shop

A wine-assisted sale showcasing new goods from Lloyd Clothing, Ara Handbags, and Fieldwork Flowers, with 15% off everything in the store.

Shop Boswell, 2pm

Thrill the World

The 10th annual celebration of what many consider to still be the greatest music video ever made, with hundreds to thousands of people re-enacting Michael Jackson's famous dance routine.

Irving Park, 3pm

