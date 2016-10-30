Things to Do Tonight!

La Femme, Wet Dream

While Parisian experimental pop project La Femme has been releasing unabashedly weird dance music since 2010, the group broke into American consciousness with 2013’s Psycho Tropical Berlin, closing the album with their only English title, “Welcome America” (a synth-punk song sung in rapid-fire French). Think The Big Lebowski’s artistic love interest Maude (Julianne Moore) singing an erotic mix of ye-ye and cold wave dance-pop. “La Femme Ressort” builds an icy, cartoonish soundscape that’s like a frightening reimagining of a claymation Christmas special. “Si un jour” sinisterly pulsates with layers of drum machine noise and bouncy synth while Clémence Quélennec’s crystalline vocals commandingly match the syncopated rhythms. La Femme’s new record Mystère doubles down on their Neu! post-punk influences. CAMERON CROWELL

Doug Fir, 9pm, $12-15

EYRST Halloween Party: Maze Koroma, Golden Retriever, Volcanic Pinnacles, Wine & Coffee

It’s time to stop thinking of Halloween as a holiday predominately soundtracked by punk, metal, “Monster Mash,” and any other old school ghoulish jam redone by Kidz Bop. Instead let’s celebrate by rolling up, turning up, and zoning out to tunes from our leading provider of quality Pacific Northwest hip-hop, EYRST. The local label is hosting a spooky spectacle featuring hypnotic lyricist Ripley Snell, Maze Koroma, whose rhymes will get your brain wheels turning as you bounce to his beats, and a bit of experimental, ambient jazz/post-rock fusion from Volcanic Pinnacles and Golden Retriever. CERVANTE POPE

Holocene, 8pm, $8-10

Ghosts of Portland Party

The Ghosts of Portland Party is a family friendly costume party and the final fundraising push for Chloe Eudaly's Portland City Council campaign. The event will feature a cupcake making station, an instructional performance of Michael Jackson's "Thriller," and live music from Portland indie-rock heroes, Hazel.

Leftbank Annex, 2pm, $10, all ages

Joel McHale

Actor and comedian Joel McHale reads from his new book, Thanks for the Money, a tongue-in-cheek memoir that doubles as a guide to getting rich in Hollywood.

Powell's Books at Cedar Hills Crossing, 2pm

Rosemary's Baby

Roman Polanski’s 1968 maternal-jitters flick is simultaneously one of the scariest horror movies ever made and one of the funniest black comedies of all time. Mia Farrow plays an expectant mother who fears a clan of Satanists has an eye on her unborn child. Is she hormonal? Paranoid? OR IS SHE RIGHT? Rosemary’s Baby is wonderfully creepy (and pretty hilarious), proving that despite his real-life creep factor, Polanski knows what he’s doing behind the camera. NED LANNAMANN

Hollywood Theatre, 9:30pm, $9

Music for Halloween: Oregon Symphony

A special program for the spookiest weekend of the year kicks off with the Prelude from Czech composer Leoš Janáček’s opera From the House of the Dead (based on the book by Dostoevsky), followed by Sergei Prokofiev’s terrifying Symphony No. 3, which features reworked music from his orgiastic opera setting of Bryusov’s The Fiery Angel. Violinist Joseph Swensen provides calm in the storm with the caress of Samuel Barber’s Violin Concerto before the frights come back with Bach’s thunderous Toccata and Fugue in D Minor, in the well-known orchestration by legendary conductor Leopold Stokowski. NED LANNAMANN

Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 7:30pm, $23-105

The Oregon Dope Cup 2016

The Old Freeman Factory is taken over to help celebrate Oregon's finest growers of cannabis, and the cannabis community they serve, with vendor booths, food, and live music—including a performance by hip-hop legends the Pharcyde.

Old Freeman Factory, noon

Oregon Mycological Society Annual Fall Mushroom Show

Cats get shows. Dogs get shows. Why shouldn't shrooms? Wild, locally foraged mushrooms have been carefully selected, chosen, and arranged to best educate the public. Includes special interest tables, instructions on mushroom growing and cooking, mushroom-themed art, and more.

World Forestry Center & Museum, noon, $5

A Burlesque Nightmare Before Christmas

The 4th annual Burlesque Nightmare Before Christmas show pays tribute to Jack Skellington and Co., as well as a wide range of other great characters from the mind of Tim Burton, with burlesque, music, and visual performance. Featuring performances by Carla Rossi, Kai Mera, Judy Patootie, Jasmine Rain, Romeo Bedwell, and more.

The Analog Cafe and Little Theater, 6pm, $12-50

Apple Market

Rev Nat's Cidery invites you to come out and fill your pantry and fridge with fresh fruit and juice from some of the region's best growers. While your at it, fill you stomach with warm cider doughnuts, and take part in one of two free Cidermaking classes offered at 12 and 2pm.

Rev. Nat's Cidery and Taproom, 10am, free, all ages

