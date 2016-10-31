Good Morning, News: FBI Director Tampers with Election, Dakota Pipeline Drama, and the Best (and Worst) Halloween Costumes

GOOD MORNING, BLOGTOWN! Meeting Mr. Right, the man of my dreams, the one who shows me true love (or at least it seems). LET'S GO TO PRESS.

HAPPY HALLOWEEN, EVERYBODY! Don't do anything stupid (like Hilary Duff).

Here's a good explanation of how the prosecution's case in the Bundy's Malheur Reservation case went so terribly wrong.

A bicyclist was killed on the St. Johns Bridge on Saturday by a driver who was traveling too fast and lost control of his truck. And it gets worse: The driver had 31 prior driving convictions.

FBI head honcho James Comey—a REPUBLICAN by the way—attempted to throw a wrench into the election this past weekend by cagily suggesting there are more supposedly explosive Hillary Clinton emails to add to her current scandal. But of course he didn't say what these emails were all about—and now Comey is on the hot seat, accused of breaking the law by attempting to tamper with the election.

Despite this monkey wrench, Donald Trump's path to the White House remains negligible at best. And even then, thanks to early voting in certain key states, Clinton is already ahead.

Native American protesters in Dakota say they are ready to take a "last stand" against the pipeline which would damage their access to water and trespasses on sacred land.

With a much-needed win last night against the Cleveland Indians, the Cubs have managed to keep their World Series dreams alive.

A serial rapist has been arrested on the campus of the University of Wisconsin, so far charged with 15 sexual abuse crimes against five women.

And who wants to check out a five-year-old's pitch perfect Beyonce Halloween costume? YOU DO.

Now let's examine our HALLOWEEN WEATHER: OoooOOOOooooo Off and on showers all day and tonight with a high of 58 OoooOOOOooooo!

And finally, this Halloween, why not dress up as your dog's favorite chew toy... and make him the HAPPIEST DOG ON EARTH?

