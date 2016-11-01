Things to Do Tonight!

Dia De Los Muertos: Orquestra Pacifico Tropical, Big Big Love, Savila

It’s easy to be uneasy about too-white Portland dressing itself up in the pageantry of a Mexican holiday for dead ancestors, but Holocene’s Day of the Dead party—in its fifth year—has consistently done the thing right. This year’s celebration features Big Big Love, a four-piece from Mexico City, and there’s a procession from Sunnyside down to the venue. You’re even encouraged to get all painted up! Just do it respectfully. DIRK VANDERHART

Holocene, 8 pm, $5-10

Wet, Demo Taped

Brooklyn trio Wet produced a very promising self-titled EP of sedated romance pop in 2014, catching the attention of celebrities like Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner as well as Columbia Records. The label promptly signed them, launching Wet’s spacious R&B love songs into the breakup nostalgia stratosphere. This year, I was surprised to find I had joined the legions of people that feel songs on Wet’s full-length Don’t You (particularly “You’re the Best” and “These Days”) were ABOUT ME. Wet singer Kelly Zutrau reminds me of Lorde with her observational normcore swooning about the more negative aspects of romantic love, but—in an almost contrarian manner—Zutrau also lists the raw emotion of Cat Power among her live performance inspirations. Are you ready to burn fiercely about people you should probably break up with? I guess that’s how it goes. SUZETTE SMITH

Wonder Ballroom, 8:30 pm, $20-22, all ages

Dia de Los Muertos Festival de Cervezas

Bazi Bierbrasserie and Imperial Bottleshop come together to help celebrate All Souls Day by hosting a beer festival in both locations featuring over 20 death-themed beers and ciders.

Bazi Bierbrasserie, 3 pm

B-Movie Bingo: Gymkata



Your monthly opportunity to literally check off a bingo card full of B-movie clichés—but this month, the game is completely optional, thanks to a movie that is landmark in the history of schlock cinema. A movie—nay, the only movie—to carefully blend the skill of gymnastics with the kill of karate: GYMKATA. Even occasionally looking down at your lap to mark off that Bingo card means you’re sacrificing precious seconds you should be spending in rapt wonderment of Olympic gymnast Kurt Thomas as he treks through the country of Parmistan, killing as many goddamned ninjas as he can with his fleet feet, his tight thighs, his bare fucking hands.

Hollywood Theatre, 7:30 pm, $9

The Wonder Years, Real Friends, Knuckle Puck, Moose Blood, Seaway

The Lansdale, Pennsylvania-hailing pop punk outfit return to Portland to headline the Crystal in support of their 2015 album, No Closer to Heaven.

Crystal Ballroom, 6:30 pm, $22-25, all ages

Dia de los Gatos

A Humane Society benefit masquerade, inviting all attendees to come dressed in feline-themed attire to enter both the cotume and "cattitude" contests, as well as drink beer, wine and sangria while meeting with vendors and dancing, with proceeds benefitting OHS shelter cats (and puppies, too)

Lagunitas Brewing Community Room, 7 pm, $25

Post Malone, Jazz Cartier, Larry June, FKi 1st

Fresh off a tour supporting the Biebs, the Dallas-hailing hip hop and R&B star stops off at the Roseland for a performance in support of his debut album, Stoney.

Roseland, 8 pm, $25, all ages

Andrés Neuman

The acclaimed Spanish-Argentine writer reads from his new book, How to Travel without Seeing, which promises readers a a fast-paced tour and history of Latin America through the ages.

Powell's Books on Hawthorne, 7:30 pm

Pickwick, Young in the City

Like any soul outfit, the sound of Seattle's Pickwick gathers itself around virtuosic lead vocals. Galen Disston's been called the "best singer in the Seattle music scene," which is a pretty damn big coincidence, since tonight is the night you're finally labeled the "best dancer in the Portland music scene." DIRK VANDERHART

Doug Fir, 9 pm, $15

