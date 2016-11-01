Good Morning, News: Hillary's Debate Preview, Trump's Tax Dodge, and You Need to Vote Right Now

ONE WEEK UNTIL ELECTION DAY, PEOPLE. But you should have already voted. Once again, here's our shorthand endorsments, here's the long version, and here's a 90-minute debate on housing if you're really trying to dig in.

Donald Trump's loving the last week. We learned yesterday that a Democratic operative and CNN commentator had tipped Hillary Clinton's people off to one question she'd face in a March primary debate against Bernie Sanders.

Or, then again, maybe Trump's not loving it so much. Interesting reports abounded yesterday, including this NYT examination of old records that suggest Trump played fast and loose with the law to avoid a multi-million-dollar tax bill.

Or this piece in Slate, laying out how a group of cybersecurity experts stumbled on bizarre and secretive communications between Trump's operations and a Russian bank.

Ammon Bundy phoned up the O from jail, and pledged to keep his tiresome fight going as he gets ready to face more federal charges in Nevada.

Meanwhile, more of Bundy's friends face the same conspiracy charges that were roundly rejected by a jury in the casy of Bundy and six others last week. Defense attorneys are calling on the US Department of Justice to drop those.

Guns, making us safer: For instance, when an Oregon hunter mistakenly fires his inside a vehicle, striking children.

Portland businessman and nonprofit operator Roy Jay and his late wife may have misappropriated $1.4 million for a variety of trips and possessions, if the Oregon Department of Justice's suspicions are correct. The Tribune has that story.

Also: That $9 million offer to purchase the county's unused Wapato jail facility is officially off the table.

A 50-year-old homeless man was found dead in a Corvallis park in September. Now, cops are saying two men—independent of one another—had beaten the man earlier that night. Corvallis.

Here's an interesting fact that I hadn't read, re: the ongoing outrage over the Dakota Access Pipeline. It was initially supposed to cross the Missouri River near where Bismarck, North Dakota, takes in its water supply. Officials thought that was dicey. Now the Standing Rock Reservation is trying to make the same case—that the pipeline would be unsafe for water—and people are getting arrested for it.

Speaking of which, Portland had its own DAPL protest yesterday.

Seems like plenty of towns around these parts—Vancouver, Salem, Seattle—had their wettest Octobers on record. Portland, last I checked, had almost tied its record. We also had 28 days of measurable rain. Damn.