Donald Trump Gets Coveted Ku Klux Klan Endorsement

While Donald Trump may be suffering from a lack of endorsements—even reviled Republicans such as Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker accidentally gave Hillary the thumbs up—he will be undoubtedly thrilled to learn he has received a glowing endorsement from one of his biggest supporters... the Ku Klux Klan. From the Daily Kos:

Not all Donald Trump supporters are white supremacists, but all white supremacists appear to be Donald Trump supporters. The Ku Klux Klan gave their blessing, officially endorsing Donald Trump on the front page of their latest newspaper edition.

Here's a selection from the KKK's Trump endorsement:

If you have any interest in reading a KKK newsletter (and who could blame you if you don't), you can check out the entire thing here on the Daily Kos site, without giving those kreepy Klansmen the klicks.

P.S. Their letters to the editor section is kind of a hoot—here's a selection of a letter from a police officer that I wish was signed, "Klearly Konflicted Kop."

