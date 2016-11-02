Things to Do Tonight!

NOFX, Pears, Useless ID

Fat Mike and his long-running punk rock band out of Los Angeles return to Portland in support of First Ditch Effort, the band's thirteenth studio album in their three decade plus career.

Crystal Ballroom, 8 pm, $25-89, all ages

Mike Love, Kent Hartman

Mike Love comes to Powell's Cedar Hills to read from his new memoir, Good Vibrations: My Life as a Beach Boy, which chronicles Love's five-decade career as a Beach Boy. Love will be joined in conversation by Portland's own Kent Hartman, author of The Wrecking Crew: The Inside Story of Rock and Roll's Best-Kept Secret.

Powell's Books at Cedar Hills Crossing, 7 pm

The Parson Red Heads, Norman, The Dovecotes

The Portland-based trio bring their intricate blend of folk rock, pop, prog, and psych down to the Doug Fir Lounge.

Doug Fir, 9 pm, $8-12

Jenny Don't & the Spurs, Denver, Portland Country Underground

It's a birthday party and a tour kickoff for Portland's Jenny Don't & the Spurs, who invited Denver and the Portland Country Underground to come along for their rowdy hayride of a night.

The Liquor Store, 9 pm, $10

Youthhood

Holding Space and Y.G.B. present Youthhood, an evening of music, dance, visual art, storytelling, and spoken word with performances from Anna Vo, Wine + Coffee, DJ Lamar Leroy, Sarah Brahim, A'misa Chiu, Huixola, Mia O'Connor, Melika Belhaj, and Soleil Ho.

Holocene, 8 pm, $8-10

Jeff Parker, Jesse Hamm

The creative team behind the latest Flash Gordon comics for King/Dynamite sign copies of their "King's Cross" series' first issue.

Cosmic Monkey Comics, 4 pm

You're Welcome

Every Wednesday, Portland comedians Caitlin Weierhauser, Nariko Ott, and Matt Monroe invite you to come down and indulge in laughter and pizza at this free comedy showcase featuring a range of local and national touring talent.

Mississippi Pizza, 9:30 pm, free

