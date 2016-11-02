Good Morning, News: Prez Race Panic, Developing Memorial Coliseum, and Don't Forget: It's Stress Awareness Day

So now that the Terminal 1 homeless shelter idea is down the tubes, does anybody have any nice ideas about what to do with the property? Anybody? No?

Ammon Bundy is now off to Nevada to attend his next court trial—this time for his 2014 standoff with the Feds over grazing rights with daddy Clive Bundy. (Don't let the door slam your ass on the way out.)

Developers apparently have a hush-hush plan to turn Memorial Coliseum into a... "niche music venue." I actually shuddered when I typed that. For some reason when I hear developers say "niche music venue" the first thing I think is "Hootie and the Blowfish."

Interestingly, Commissioner Steve Novick received $1,900 from those wanna-be Coliseum developers, after he met with them... kinda sorta secretly?

Mortal enemy Steph Curry went on a shooting spree in the third quarter of last night's game to help Golden State beat the Blazers 127-104. Check out the recap from the Mercury's own Arthur Bradford!

Another popular food cart pod has been burglarized, making it the fourth such crime in the past week.

Everybody panicked yesterday about an ABC News poll that put Trump ahead of Clinton by one percentage point. But is there really a reason to panic? Let's ask Nate Silver, who says not necessarily, but maybe a little bit?

Not that it will surprise you at all, but a new report says that the Donald Trump camp has "close ties" to the Russian government.

A Texas commissioner running for reelection has deleted a tweet in which he called Hillary Clinton the "c-word." Rest assured he lied about it at first and only deleted it because he got caught.

The Chicago Cubs DESTROY the Cleveland Indians, 9-3—and have once again achieved the unbelievable: going into game 7 of the World Series.

So much for Pope Francis being a somewhat cool guy—he's ruled out the possibility of a woman ever becoming a Catholic priest.

According to a new study, Uber and Lyft have a pattern of discrimination against black customers.

Now let's look at the WEATHER outside: Cloudy and a high of 66, with a chance of rain this evening.

Now let's look at the WEATHER outside: Cloudy and a high of 66, with a chance of rain this evening.


