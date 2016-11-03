Things to Do Tonight!

The Thesis: Karma Rivera, I$$A, DMarx, Verbz

This month's lineup of local hip-hop talent includes a headlining performance from Chicago-born and Portland-based rapper Karma Rivera, along with sets from I$$A and DMarx. As always, resident DJ Verbz will be holding it down on the tables.

Kelly's Olympian, 9pm, $5

Friends & Friends of Friends 9

Holocene hosts a release show for the the ninth installment of Tender Loving Empire's Friends and Friends of Friends compilation album. Here's your chance to get your hands on one of the best mixtape albums of the year, and catch live sets from compilation contributors like Mo Troper, Cat Hoch, Slow Corpse, Astro Tan, Glasys, and No Aloha.

Holocene, 8pm, $9

Dan Savage's HUMP! Film Festival

The HUMP! Film Festival has been bringing audiences a new kind of porn since 2005. Our carefully curated program is a cornucopia of body types, shapes, ages, colors, sexualities, genders, kinks, and fetishes—all united by a shared spirit of sex-positivity. HUMP! is a celebration of creative sexual expression. You will see films at HUMP! that shock you. You will see films at HUMP! that make you laugh. And you will see films at HUMP! that turn you on. You will also be touched by the sincerity and vulnerability with which these films are lovingly made. HUMP!’s main mission is to change the way America sees—and makes and shares—porn.

Revolution Hall, 6:30 pm, 9 pm, $20-25

Bobby Peru, Rambush, Sweatpants

Bobby Peru, the villain of David Lynch’s 1990 film Wild at Heart, is surreal, gross, toothy, and delectably distasteful. Portland punk band Bobby Peru’s music and high-energy performances match the vibe of their fictional inspiration, epitomized by their song “Bath Salt Boogie,” a twisted backwoods ditty about eating people’s faces while high on the aforementioned drug. EMMA BURKE

Turn! Turn! Turn!, 8 pm

Bone Ball

It's... not what you think. Not with that title. It's actually a dog-friendly fundraiser for One Tail at a Time PDX, to help them continue rescuing Northwest dogs that deserve happy forever homes with loving families.

Union/Pine, 7 pm, $75

Jon Klassen, Carson Ellis

Canadian writer, illustrator, and animator Jon Klassen reads from his new picture book, We Found a Hat, the final installment in the acclaimed hat trilogy. He'll be joined Portland-based writer and artist Carson Ellis, who reads from her new picture book, Du Iz Tak.

Powell's Books at Cedar Hills Crossing, 7 pm

The Handmaiden

The Handmaiden runs almost two and a half hours, but it’s stuffed with enough narrative twists and detail to fill a movie twice as long. It’s a gluttonous feast for the mind and the eye, not to mention a few other organs. In fact, the only real problem with the latest ravishing, demented effort from South Korean auteur Park Chan-Wook is that you probably need to see it twice to absorb everything it throws at you. MARC MOHAN

Cinema 21, 3:30 pm, 6:45 pm, 9:45 pm, $8.50

Metalesque Fest

Worlds collide with Metalesque Fest, a new festival featuring burlesque performances set to live heavy metal music. Opening night features live doom metal from R.I.P., and burlesque performances from Dee Dee Pepper, Izohnny, Diamondback Annie, Sly Violet, Ona Monsoon, Lady Stockholm & Cobra Rose, Hai Fleisch, Wanda Bones, Rummy Rose, Meghan Mayhem, and Karlie Lever du Soleil. Hosted by Vera Mysteria.

Star Theater, 9 pm, $18-40

Don't forget to check out our Things To Do calendar for even more things to do!