Hopefully you already have your ticket, because HUMP! starts tonight. Details here: "HUMP! is the world-renowned, amateur dirty movie festival featuring a hot collection of 22 five-minute porn shorts submitted by enthusiastic amateurs, just like YOU! Created and curated by everyone’s favorite sex advice columnist, Dan Savage (crowd goes wild), and your favorite local alternative weekly newspaper (the Portland Mercury, natch), HUMP! is pornography by the people, for the people, and the Pacific Northwest’s number one source for organic, homegrown erotica."

The citizen board overseeing the Portland Police Bureau's US Department of Justice-based reforms is a disaster right now, as we report in this week's issue: "Membership of the COAB (Community Oversight Advisory Board) had already dwindled to roughly half its intended 15-person strength—and just five appeared in person at last Thursday’s meeting. Not a one of the police “advisers” assigned to the group showed up. Nor did the City Attorney’s Office or US Department of Justice (DOJ), which have often made sure to be on hand to offer advice or clarity on the fraught business of police reform."

Also in this week's paper, out yesterday, is our story on the controversial Bundy acquittal and how local activists cite that as disparate treatment in the justice system towards people of color.

It's staggering how many full-grown adults don't understand that wearing blackface on Halloween (or any other time) isn't socially acceptable. The Oregonian reports a University of Oregon law professor just did that.

Lattice Semiconducter, Portland's largest tech company, was just sold to a California investment firm for a lot of money: "Canyon Bridge has will pay $1.3 billion for Lattice, $8.30 per share. That's a 30 percent premium over Lattice's closing share price Wednesday. Lattice's shares shot up more than 20 percent on news of the deal, to $7.73... Lattice's sale is not a surprise – the chip industry is undergoing a massive wave of consolidation – and the Portland company had topped lists of takeover targets for more than a year. The decision to sell to an investment firm, though, instead of another chip company, is unexpected."

"Two months after hundreds of homeless campers were moved from the Springwater Trail, a handful of them have returned," KATU reports.

A puppy mill and a whole bunch of opioid pills were discovered by cops: "Deputies discovered a dog breeding operation Wednesday morning while serving a search warrant for suspected illegal opioid pills at a family’s home in Oregon City, the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said. The Clackamas County Interagency Task Force seized an estimated 100,000 Tramadol pills and more than $7,000 in cash at a home on South Harding Road in Oregon City."

"Landlord and tenant advocates are bracing for a brawl in Salem," the Portland Tribune reports. "Just as landlord-tenant disputes reached fever pitch in Oregon, two longstanding statewide coalitions formed to vet landlord-tenant bills and strike compromises have fallen apart."

The Chicago Cubs won the World Series for the first time in 108 years. Deadspin has a collection of old Cubs fans reacting to it, which is cool, like this one:



my grandpa has been waiting 81 years for this😭 #GoCubbies