The Chicago Cubs won the World Series last night in an 8-7 victory over the Cleveland Indians. With that, the Cubs broke a 108-year championship drought. The victory brings to an end a curse put on the club in 1945 by William Sianis, owner of the Billy Goat Tavern, after he and his pet goat were ejected from Wrigley Field because its odor offended the delicate sensibilities of Cubs fans. Sianis said "Them Cubs, they ain't gonna win no more," and he was right—until now. (In the 37 years prior to the curse, the Cubs just plain lost.) With such powerful magic finally lifted from their city, Chicago is ecstatic:


People celebrated with trust falls...


Children were late for school...


Special belts were awarded...


The skies rained champagne...


There was so much celebration, in fact, that some outsiders were concerned.


And others just tried to empathize.


This is definitely a proud moment for Chicago. And not just for Cubs fans.


Because 108 years is a long time...


Such a very long time.


But fans kept the faith and some even took matters into their own hands. This guy decided to speak his very specific wish to the universe:


Others invested more concretely in their dreams:


And some saw it as a simple matter of numeric divination. (Magic works both ways, goat!)


Some people had other concerns...


Let's have both!


It does seems like America is full of Cubs fans today.


Well, maybe not everyone.


But for fans who have been waiting their whole lives for this, victory is sweet.



Cleveland continues to maintain their 101-year streak of having a racist team name.