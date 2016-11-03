Beyoncé and The Dixie Chicks Slay the CMAs

When I heard the rumor that Beyoncé would be performing at the Country Music Awards I was immediately blissful (and not just because I’m needing consolation for the fact the Formation tour is officially over). But mostly, I knew that it would probably include the Dixie Chicks and was sure to be a super-special rendition of “Daddy Lessons,” which is surprisingly one of my favorite songs off Lemonade. Its melody is catchy as fuck, I love singing/dancing to it, and every time it comes on I hurt my palms from consistently clapping for five minutes.

Even though Bey is a Texas artist, who made a really great Texas-ass song, the backlash from country music fans threatening to “boycott” the CMAs on Twitter was to be expected. While no one had anything to say when Justin Timberlake, a non-country artist sang his country-ass “Drink You Away” with Chris Stapleton last year, something about Beyoncé’s contribution just doesn’t sit well with a good chunk of country music fans. Hmm… I wonder what it could possibly be?

Look, I’m not a country music fan by any means (I really hate the vast majority of it), but I am a fan of good music; I can recognize and appreciate soulful, knee-slappin’ good tune in any genre! It's called being open-minded. There are even a few country artists that I’ve often allowed to sneak their way into my iTunes library: Carrie Underwood, Faith Hill, and Chris Stapleton on occasion, but most frequently the Dixie Chicks. Their '90s hits like “Wide Open Spaces” and “Cowboy Take Me Away” were among my favorite songs to sing back in the day. But when they released their fierce single “Not Ready to Make Nice” in 2006, my respect for them as artists shot to a whole new height. The song marked their new distancing (and rejection from) many mainstream country music outlets and fans after they condemned President Bush and the war in Iraq. Still, their truest, smartest fans continued to stand by them.

Earlier this year they added a gorgeous stripped-down cover of Bey’s “Daddy Lessons” to the setlist for their DCX MMXVI tour, after the song received criticism for not being “Nashville enough.” And the Dixie Chicks are not unfamiliar with that sentiment being slung at them either. While their return to the CMA stage may have momentarily signified them being welcomed back into the culture, now the Country Music Association have left very few traces of the joint performance on its social media channels even after heavily promoting the performance beforehand. Anti-Bey, anti-Dixie Chicks comments currently flood the CMA Facebook page on posts about other performances (not that Bey or the Dixie Chicks give a single shit). "Beyonce and The Dixie Chicks for that matter should have stayed home. No business being there with the real COUNTRY TALENT that performed," said one user named Kevin. "Really CMA? Beyonce and the Dixie Chicks? Neither are country, and Beyonce could not be bothered to put some clothes on for the occasion. You could have done much better," said another named Tina. Um, the Queen need not wear clothes! One other user named Anitra (and surely a Trump supporter) even said: "Next time lets not invite artist who support racist organizations and are anti-police."

Despite these ignorant, vomit-worthy remarks, these four fabulous bitches came to slay country-style for the rest of us who chose not to tune in, but instead watch/listen to the performance on our computer screens with glee. As you can see here, Bey and the chicks let their Texas twangs loose, packing the song with its original “yee-haws,” southern references, prominent harmonica, tambourine, fiddle and banjo—an instrument that originated with Africans and was a central part of traditional black music before it became popularized in minstrel shows, BY THE WAY. Even though Bey did add a saxophone to the mix and found a way to subtly twerk in a stunning sheer ballgown… if this music isn’t country, then what the hell is it? Come to think of it, I don’t think I’ve ever liked a country song this much. And I will NOT let ya’ll take this away from me.

Queen Bey and The Dixie Chicks even provided what sounds like a dress rehearsal recording of their performance, which also sneaks in a riff from the Dixie Chicks’ song “Long Time Gone.”