This Weekend's Style Events

Primitive Forms

Start your Christmas (holy fuck—it's less than two months away) shopping early with Pop Up Shop PDX, a temporary pop up market opened for the months of November and December that will feature a curated selection of Portland’s best designers and makers. Each market will host a new selection of vendors with a total of over 50 vendors participating in the two month span. The opening party is tonight and will feature designer goods by Wit and Glory, Thomas and Sons Distillery, craftLAB, Nineteen27 S’mores, Tarot of Cocktails, Primitive Forms and more, and music by DJ MV. The next day the market will feature designers Fieldwell Home, Machete, Ciocco Design Co and many more.

1408 NE Alberta, Fri Nov 4, 6-11 pm, Sat Nov 5, 11 am-6 pm

Pigeon Toe Ceramics

Make it Good and Nell & Mary are holding their bi-annual Warehouse Sale with friends Altar Houseline, Michelle Lesniak, and Pigeon Toe Ceramics. Receive up to 90 percent off of seasonal seconds, back stock, samples, fabric, and more ranging from apparel, accessories, underwear, and ceramics. Get there early, obviously.

Make it Good, 1420 SE Water, Sat Nov 5, 10 am-4 pm

Lena Medoyeff Benjamin Holtrop Photography

Lena Medoyeff is celebrating their 18 year anniversary with an all day sale, where studio pieces are 20 percent off (excluding, special orders, bridal, and lace.) Lena Medoyeff's dresses are made with ethically sourced, fair-trade silk colored by all natural vegetable and mineral dyes, and the pieces are hand-stitched by local seamstresses earning a living wage. Along with the sale, the studio will host a trunk show for White & Warren, where all cashmere pieces will be 10 percent off.

Lena Medoyeff Studio, 710 NW 23rd, Sat Nov 5, 11 am-6 pm

Yay, us!!!

As the 2016 fashion season comes to a close, so comes the Portland Fashion and Style Awards. In its fifth year, this event, according to its promoters, “strives to recognize exceptional local talent and showcase Portland’s unique style with a commitment to bring together the city’s creative culture to build an event of sustainability, passion, and collaboration.” Among the categories are Best Women’s Wear Designer, Best Men’s Wear Designer, Best Boutique, and Best Fashion Publisher, for which the Portland Mercury has been nominated and is the People’s Choice nominee to boot. (Yay, us!) This event is a great way to end the 2016 season, as well as to honor those who have done exceptional work this year. (Full disclosure, I’m on the judging panel, and therefore not allowed to vote in any category for which I’m nominated or involved.)

Portland Art Museum, Sun Nov 6, 5-8 pm, $35-$150