ALERT! Mad Max: Fury Road: Black & Chrome Edition Opens in Portland Today

Well this is weird/unexpected/excellent news: Looks like Mad Max: Fury Road Black & Chrome Edition is blasting into a few theaters this weekend—including Portland's Fox Tower 10.

Mad Max: Fury Road, as you no doubt are well aware, is one of the finest motion pictures of the past decade—and easily one of the greatest action movies of... well, ever. And the Black & Chrome Edition? Well, that'd be the black-and-white version of the film—and director George Miller's preferred cut:

“I’ve always dreamed about putting out a Mad Max movie in black and white,” he begins, noting that his favorite version of Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior was a cheap “slash dupe” used for the film’s scoring sessions. “Something about black and white, the way it distills [the film], makes it a little bit more abstract… makes it a little more iconic.” (Via.)

Sure, you can stream Black & Chrome on Amazon and YouTube, and it's coming out on Blu-ray soon—but c'mon. It's fucking Fury Road. See it big. See it loud. Here's a fan trailer that gives some indication of what this thing is gonna be like:

SO CONCLUDES YOUR MAD MAX PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT FOR FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 4, 2016.