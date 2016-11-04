Good Morning, News: Portland's Gang List, Daria and Gustav, and the St. John's Bridge

Good morning, Portland. Got some of those links for ya!

ICYMI: Louis CK's endorsed Hillary Clinton while on Conan O'Brien's show:



The Oregonian was in a public records fight with the city to get records of the Portland Police Bureau's gang list. You should read it:



The data, while limited in scope, makes possible the first independent look at gang designations in Portland since a federal lawsuit forced the city to enact restrictions on the practice two decades ago. Critics charge that police use the list to boost surveillance of young men of color based mostly on the social networks they were born into. They say close monitoring of any teenager is likely to turn up some kind of bad behavior, and that disproportionate monitoring of black teens helps ensure they are prosecuted criminally at high rates.

The Register-Guard in Eugene got ahold of a picture showing law school proffessor Nancy Shurtz in blackface at a Halloween party. Reminder: Don't do blackface.

"The most notorious requester of Portland Public Schools records isn't behind the district's most cumbersome pending public records request. She's the target," the Oregonian reports. "Jason Wright, an attorney with Folawn Alterman & Richardson, filed a request July 28 for all of parent Kim Sordyl's emails and text messages with school board members. The request also asked for all communication between board members and district staff about Sordyl, including text messages."

A bunch of bicyclists got together last night to protest the recent death of a biker on the St. John's bridge.

The Portland Tribune went behind the scenes at the Multnomah County Elections office. It's a pretty interesting story.

Daria Eliuk and "Gustav" are back as a radio team again, the O reports: "'Alternative Afternoons' will air weekdays from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. starting Monday and hopefully feature at least one Third Eye Blind song per hour. The name will rotate between "Alternative Afternoons with Daria and Gustav" and "Alternative Afternoons with Gustav and Daria," since both Gustav and Daria are big Portland names."

The Harvard men's soccer season was cancelled because apparently they're a bunch of misogynist assholes, keeping "vulgar and explicit documents rating women on their perceived sexual appeal and physical appearance," the Harvard Crimson reports.

Surprise, surprise: "An overwhelming majority of voters are disgusted by the state of American politics, and many harbor doubts that either major-party nominee can unite the country after a historically ugly presidential campaign, according to the final pre-election New York Times/CBS News Poll."