This Sunday: The "Make America Nice Again" Voting Party

If you've discovered your faith in humankind swirling down the toilet lately, here's a good opportunity to rescue it: It's the "Make America Nice Again" voting party this Sunday, Nov 6 at Holocene! It's a night of music, comedy, inspirational speeches, and most importantly VOTING. Check out this lineup: Margarita Gutierrez of VOZ, along with comedians Jed Arkley, Andie Main, Barbara Holm, David Wester, and Caitlin Weirhauser, along music from Sam Coomes, LoveBomb Go Go, OK Chorale... and (woot! woot!) Built To Spill! Plus there will be a parade marching from the venue across the street where you can drop off your ballot! (And proceeds will go to VOZ Workers’ Rights Education Program and The Gateway Center for Domestic Violence Services—because they're nice, and YOU'RE NICE.)

Don't worry! There are still nice Americans out there! Join up with your fellow nice people at the "Make America Nice Again" voting party!

Sun, Nov 6

Doors 6 pm, Show 6:30 pm

Holocene, 1001 SE Morrision

$10

18+ (voting age)