North Dakota's Top Oil Lobbyist Says He Feels Marginalized and Silenced by #NoDAPL

Oil lobbyists have feelings, too. Photographee.eu/ Shutterstock

I just came across this two-month-old piece on the ongoing #NoDAPL fight from North Dakota's top oil lobbyist. Too many reporters are covering the biggest tribal resistance movement in United States history instead of the interests of oil companies, Ron Ness writes in the Bismarck Tribune.

Ness, the president of the North Dakota Petroleum Council, says: "There are others here who are worried that our voices are not being heard — I am one of them."

Speak your truth, Ron. At least if the pipeline breaks, there will always be a steady supply of white male tears.