Enough With the Food Cart Burglaries Already!

We're open again after our cart got broken into last night! Won't stop us from making #DönerKebab Just cleaned up and we're ready again!! pic.twitter.com/kngyhpTGWX

— PDX Dönerländ (@PdxDonerland) November 4, 2016

Okay, guys—this is getting freaking ridiculous. Yet ANOTHER food cart pod has been burglarized—reported just this morning—making it the FIFTH such food cart crime in recent days. From the Portland Police Bureau:

The most recent report was taken this morning, Friday November 4, 2016, at the Piedmont Station Food Carts, located at Northeast 6th Avenue and Killingsworth Street. Sometime overnight, a suspect or suspects broke into several food carts and an ATM on the property. In recent weeks, food carts at Cartlandia (8145 Southeast 82nd Avenue), Portland Mercado (7238 Southeast Foster Road), Tidbit Food Farm, (Southeast 28th Place and Division Street), and 42nd Avenue Food Carts (Northeast 42nd Avenue and Killingsworth Street) were also burglarized.

The Piedmont Station pod is home to such carts as PDX Dönerländ, Burmasphere, Le Tap, and more.

Just yesterday Eater reported that the 42nd Avenue carts—which houses the beloved Pastrami Zombie (read our Andrea Damewood's review here)—was robbed. Portland Mercado was also burglarized, and reported an estimated $25,000 in damages.

Food cart pods are just one of the great things that makes Portland extra great. So show your support for those who got robbed with your $$$$, and if you know anything about these punk-ass creeps who have been damaging these local small businesses, please report it to the Portland Police here.