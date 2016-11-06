Things to Do Tonight!

PWR BTTM, Bellows, Lisa Prank

While most of Oliver Kalb’s music released under the moniker Bellows conjures the acoustic intimacy of Elliott Smith or Sufjan Stevens, “Orange Juice” (from his September release Fist & Palm) is a game-changer—here the Brooklyn musician/producer sings through heavily auto-tuned vocals over electronic backbeats. “Spring, Summer, Autumn, Winter” resonates with Aaron Cop- land-esque grandeur, and “A Sordid Ending” cuts loose over aggressive guitars and percussion as Kalb recalls hot-blooded encounters with an emotionally unhinged father figure. On her debut full-length, Adult Teen, Robin Edwards of Lisa Prank captures the biting wisdom of adolescence, especially on songs like “Luv Is Dumb.” WILLIAM KENNEDY

9 pm, Mississippi Studios, $10-12

Dead Ringers

Director David Cronenberg had been finely honing his almost supernatural skill for cinematic creepiness for most of the 1980s, but it was '88's Dead Ringers, starring Jeremy Irons as twin gynecologists, where he synthesized body horror, psychological horror, and barely navigable surreality to a scalpel-sharp point. Which he then used to cut the audience's sense of comfort to bits. Q&A with novelist Jonathan Lethem and journalist Casey Jarman to follow.

7:30 pm, NW Film Center's Whitsell Auditorium

A$AP Ferg, Playboi Carti, Rob $tone

A$AP Ferg’s father made a living creating custom apparel for the likes of Bell Biv DeVoe and P-Diddy, so it’s easy to understand the Harlem rapper’s career trajectory. On his latest album, Always Strive and Prosper, Ferg calls upon the genre’s greats (Missy Elliott, Migos, Chuck D, and more) to illustrate a narrative that’s laced with nostalgia and references to rap’s yesteryear. He shares stories about home and family without losing his signature edge (“Hungry Ham,” an ode to his neighborhood, is a banger in the truest sense of the word), and raps about navigating the lifestyles of the rich and famous. The A$AP Mob oozes coolness, so it’s nice to hear a member of the hip-hop collective reminding us that he’s just a normal guy who used to work day jobs before he started donning Alexander Wang and meticulously curating his Instagram account. EMMA BURKE

8 pm, Roseland, $26.50-97.50, all ages

Dylan Moran

The Irish comedian, actor, writer, and creator of the excellent British sitcom, Black Books, brings his critically acclaimed stand-up show Off The Hook to the Aladdin Theater.

8 pm, Aladdin Theater, $40

The Vaudevillians

After a long run at the Seattle Repertory Theater in 2014, and performances in the UK over the last two weeks, Jinkx Monsoon and Andriessen alter-ego Major Scales are bringing The Vaudevillians to Portland for a homecoming that’s long overdue. Jinkx plays the role of Kitty Witless, and Major Scales is her piano-playing husband Doctor Dan Von Dandy. The fictional onstage duo are vaudeville stars who were frozen alive in the 1920s, and thawed out nearly a century later thanks to global warming, only to find that pop stars like Madonna and Lady Gaga had ripped off their songs in their absence. They return to the stage to set the record straight, making a slew of cocaine jokes and performing “their songs”—popular singles made famous by the likes of Britney Spears, M.I.A., and Janis Joplin—as if they were written in the 1920s. Expect to be impressed by Jinkx’ powerful pipes, and Major Scales’ innovative arrangements, but try not to laugh yourself so far into tears that you can’t even see our local star shine. JENNI MOORE

7 pm, Alberta Rose Theatre, $35-70

Control Yourself

JoAnn Schinderle's weekly stand-up showcase is now also a podcast, featuring sets from local and national comedians followed by an open mic.

8:30 pm, Alberta Street Pub, free

The Lower 48, Crushed Out, Bruiser Queen

These Minneapolis transplants have been hard at work playing shows in Portland bars for several years now, and they have refined their sound from bland folk to a much richer-sounding psych-pop. Powered by clean guitar riffs, quick, sometimes jazzy drum beats, and beautifully executed vocal harmonies, the Lower 48's musical presence is manicured without crossing into bubblegum territory. CAMERON CROWELL

9 pm, Rontoms, free

Make America Nice Again

Holocene hosts a pre-election shindig with stand-up comedy by Andie Main, Barbara Holm, Caitlin Weierhauser, Mohanad Elshieky, Margarita Gutierrez, and David Wester, along with music from Sam Coomes, LoveBomb Go-Go Marching Band, OK Chorale, and very special headliners, Built to Spill! Hosted by Jed Arkley.

6 pm, Holocene, $10

Lubec, Alien Boy, Helens, Floating Room

Lubec’s second full-length, Cosmic Debt, is both claustrophobic and dynamic, a 12-song encapsulation of the moment when you start to wonder about your own “cosmic debt” credit score and whether or not you’re in the red. This transitory feeling is reflected in unpredictably reactive drumming from Matt Dressen; Eddie Charlton’s geometric, calculated guitar riffs; and Caroline Jackson’s fuzzed-out classical piano. The result is carbonated shoegaze, too fizzy and frenetic to be dreamy but too distorted to feel like reality. CIARA DOLAN

8 pm, Lola's Room, $5-10, all ages

Beethoven's Pastoral Symphony

Guest conductor Hans Graf will take the podium for what’s probably the biggest “hit” of the Oregon Symphony’s fall season—Beethoven’s Sixth, the lovely and lyrical “Pastoral” symphony. It’s tough to hear the piece’s loping theme without getting bucolic visions of meadows and streams in your head, and hearing the simulated thunderstorm of the fourth movement live and in person should be a sensory experience not easily forgotten. Also on this bill: Robert Schumann’s not-quite-a-symphony “Overture, Scherzo, and Finale” and Swiss composer Frank Martin’s Concerto for Seven Wind Instruments, which I haven’t heard but I assume is better than my annoying neighbor’s Concerto for Seven Wind Chimes. NED LANNAMANN

2 pm, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, $23-105, all ages

Portland Fashion and Style Awards

A gala event honoring the city's best designers and celebrating its creative community, with proceeds helping benefit the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

6 pm, Portland Art Museum, $35-150

