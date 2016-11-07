The Los Angeles Mural from Elliott Smith's Figure 8 Album Art Will Be Partially Cut Away for a New Bar

CC BY SA Daniel Wabyick

Since Elliott Smith's death in 2003, the Los Angeles mural that served as the backdrop for his 2000 record Figure 8 has acted as a memorial where fans leave flowers, notes, and other mementos in remembrance of the late Portland musician. Figure 8 was the last album released while Smith was alive, though his estate has since released three posthumous records, including 2004's From a Basement on the Hill, 2007's New Moon, and this year's Heaven Adores You, the soundtrack to a documentary of the same name.

But TimeOut Los Angeles reports that part of this distinctive wall will soon be cut to make way for a new Silver Lake establishment, Bar Angeles, which takes its name from one of Smith's songs ("Angeles" on 1997's Either/Or). Thankfully, the bar's owners plan to use whatever pieces are removed as decoration, but it's a strange and perhaps ill-advised tribute to the iconic musician, whose work often centered on his struggles with alcohol and drug abuse.