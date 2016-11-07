Saturday Night Live Encourages Bipartisan Hugging

It's been a long and brutal election season. In this weekend's cold open, Saturday Night Live acknowledges what many of us have been feeling: gross.

It started out as a basic Trump v. Clinton sketch, with Alec Baldwin's combative, pursed-lipped Trump slinging mud at Kate McKinnon's stilted, smug Clinton as she tried unsuccessfully to hide her exasperation. But after seven minutes of rehashing the week's campaign scandals, the two actors break character, shake off the heaviness of this "mean" election season, and run out into the streets to eat pretzels and embrace (literally) voters on both sides of this fight.