Tory Lanez, Jacquees, Kranium, DJ VeeCee

Add yet another Canadian hip-hop/R&B sensation to the list: 24-year-old Tory Lanez, whose lead single, "say It," has helped hoist him into the national spotlight. Plenty of cosigns later, his debut studio album, I Told You was released in August. It's a "swavey" mix of moody knocks like "Flex," "To D.R.E.A.M.," and dancehall tracks like "Luv." Lanez also has some associations locally: Portland rapper-singer ISSA recruited him to be featured on "Sleep on You," another dancehall jam that'll make you want to move those hips. JENNI MOORE

9 pm, Crystal Ballroom, $25-32, all ages

Election Party 2016

If you’ve ever attended any of the past Mercury Election Night Parties, then you already know they get WILD. And once again, we’ve got another cathartic, fun evening planned for this coming election day. Expect local and national results on the big screen, audience participatory games such as a wall-building contest, “Grab That Pussy (Cat),” “Smash the Trump Piñata into a Million Fucking Pieces,” and then a huge dance party featuring DJ Gregarious where we drink, smooch, and celebrate our first woman president. (Pro-tip: Get there early.) WM. STEVEN HUMPHREY

6 pm, Doug Fir, free

Mad Max: Fury Road: Black & Chrome

Mad Max: Fury Road, as you no doubt are well aware, is one of the finest motion pictures of the past decade—and easily one of the greatest action movies of... well, ever. And the Black & Chrome Edition? Well, that'd be the black-and-white version of the film—and director George Miller's preferred cut. ERIK HENRIKSEN

Fox Tower 10, see Movie Times for showtimes.

