Got Voter Anxiety? Relax and Celebrate at the Portland Mercury’s Election Night Party!

If you’re the type of person who's going to be a nervous wreck on election night—and considering the past few months, who could blame you—then we have the perfect remedy: The Portland Mercury’s Election Night Party!



Anyone who’s ever attended our election night shindigs already knows how fun and WILD they get. It’s a combo of a dance party, comedy show, and election-watching spectacle! Here are just a few things you can expect at the Mercury’s Election Night Party this coming Tuesday, November 8 at the Doug Fir, starting at 6 pm:



A BIG SCREEN TV: Like, really big. And it’ll be broadcasting all the local and national results—so when the shit goes down? You’ll know about it immediately!



COMEDY: A special performance from local comedy legend and smarty-pants ALEX FALCONE, who has plenty to say about this whole “democracy” thing.



GAMES: We’ll have loads of super fun audience participation games—a wall-building competition, “Grab That Pussy (Cat),” and “Take Out All Your Anger and Frustration from the Last Year by Smashing Our Donald Trump Piñata!” Fun times!



DANCING: After the presidential results have been announced—and barring a complete electoral disaster—DJ Gregarious will be on hand to spin us into a celebratory dance frenzy! (Smooching may happen, too.)



BOOZE: There will be plenty of booze there. Booze always calms us down.



FREE ADMISSION: Yes, it’s FREE! Just like your FREEDOMS!



DON’T MISS THE PORTLAND MERCURY’S ELECTION NIGHT PARTY!



Tues Nov 8, from 6 pm to close (get there early!)



Doug Fir Lounge, 830 E Burnside



21+, FREE!