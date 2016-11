Last Minute Voter? Use Our Election Cheat Sheet!

Hey lazy bones! It's time to poop or get off the pot—and VOTE! And if you're doing the last minute scramble of filling out your ballot and need some guidance, you can't go wrong with the Mercury's Election Cheat Sheet—a diligently researched and thoughtful guide for election day. Need more info on how we came to our decisions? READ THIS. And then vote! And get it in the ballot box by 8 pm!