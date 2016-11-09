Things to Do Tonight!

Rae Sremmurd, Lil Yachty, Eearz, BoBo Swae, Impxct

The Tupelo, Mississippi-hailing hip hop duo consisting of brothers Khalif "Swae Lee" Brown and Aaquil "Slim Jxmmi" Brown hit the Crystal in support of their new full-length, SremmLife 2. Atlanta's Lil Yachty provides support.

8 pm, Crystal Ballroom, $35, all ages

Criminal

Phoebe Judge, Lauren Spohrer, and Eric Mennel bring their popular crime podcast to the stage, focusing on the stories of people who have been caught in the middle of criminal activity.

8 pm, Revolution Hall, $20, all ages

Toro y Moi

Chaz Bundick is a puppetmaster of a huge range of dancing, bouncing sounds. You know him better as Toro y Moi, your one-stop shop for future jamz and retro '80s synths, all squelching along for a funky, freaky dance party. NED LANNAMANN

8:30 pm, Wonder Ballroom, $20-23, all ages

David Sedaris

David Sedaris returns to Portland with his inexhaustible supply of hilarious stories about subjects ranging from his crazy family to life abroad, as recounted in his best-selling books Barrel Fever, Me Talk Pretty One Day, and Let's Explore Diabetes With Owls.

7:30 pm, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 32.50-54.50

National Geographic Live

Award-winning photojournalist Steve Winter is the co-author of the new National Geographic book Tigers Forever. Tonight he talks about his quest to share the beauty of big cats living all around the world, as well as his mission to save them.

7:30 pm, Newmark Theatre, $20-40

Revolution Comedy

Every second and fourth Wednesday, local stand-up comic Andie Main hosts a benefit showcase designed to assist progressive causes through the power of comedy. The line-up changes from show to show, but big laughs for a great cause are always guaranteed. This show will benefit Don't Shoot PDX, with stand up from Jeremy Eli, Barbara Holm, David Mascorro, and Jaren George. Hosted by Main and Jason Lamb.

7:30 pm, Curious Comedy Theater, $10

The Wild Reeds, Valley Queen

An evening of harmony-driven twangy country and folk rock from this Los Angeles-hailing trio who are currently touring in support of their new album, Best Wishes.

9 pm, Mississippi Studios, $13-15

Natasha Kmeto, Crater

Watching local indie-electro R&B artist Natasha Kmeto perform live is like watching someone perform brain surgery at a dance party. Bunkered behind a wall of keys, samplers, and reverb, she recreates her beats live, looping her sultry voice to create songs that she dubs "futuristic soul." ROCHELLE HUNTER

9 pm, Holocene, $10-12

Mad Max: Fury Road: Black & Chrome

Sure, you can stream Black & Chrome on Amazon and YouTube, and it's coming out on Blu-ray soon—but c'mon. It's fucking Fury Road. See it big. See it loud. ERIK HENRIKSEN

Fox Tower 10, see Movie Times for showtimes.

