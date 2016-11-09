Recap: The Blazers Blot Out The Suns, 124-121!!



Last night was election night in the grand ol’ U.S. of A. If you weren’t waiting in line at the polls, or sitting in traffic on the way to a ballot box, odds are your mind was well occupied with what the future may hold for this country. Once you cast your vote and made it back to the comfort and safety of your home, there was probably plans to either watch the electoral map with your loved ones while nursing butterflies in your stomach, stroke a gun and ready your wits for the revolution, or hunker down in your bomb shelter and wait for the fallout. No matter where your focus was, if you are a Blazer fan, you knew that along with all the red and blue noise, there was another contentious contest going on. The Trail Blazers were facing off against the Phoenix Suns, and there was two local candidates to watch.

The Blazers were home after a 2-1 road trip. The one dreadful loss was dealt by the Suns in overtime, 118-115. But, it wasn’t for lack of trying. The Blazers played a defensive game, Damian Lillard racked up 27 points, and Evan Turner put up a double-double in points and rebounds. It was the Suns Eric Bledsoe that drained a three-point shot as time expired that clinched their victory.

The Blazers needed to answer that loss last night, and they did in fine style. Damian Lillard and CJ Mccollum bombed in 38 and 33 points, respectively, and led the Blazers to a 124-121 victory.

The game started out proving to be offensively focused. The Blazers field goal percentage was sitting at a gorgeous 90% half way through the first quarter. They couldn’t miss. CJ McCollum had 15 of the Blazers 27 points with five minutes left in the quarter. The Blazers were definitely in the driver’s seat.

Not only were the Blazers in control of the game, but they looked pretty doing it too. Evan Turner shoveled a gorgeous, highly contested, no-look, behind the back pass (takes breath)…spinning in mid-air to Mason Plumlee under the hoop for two. The McGriddles were guaranteed, with the Blazers scoring 42 in the first to the Suns 25.

Blazers looked a little sloppy several minutes into the second. They had only scored eight points at the six minute mark. The Suns’ coach Earl Watson must’ve had a defense pep talk with his team between quarters. Phoenix slowly chipped away at the Blazers’ two digit lead, leaving it at eight. The score landed at 63-55 at the half.

The Blazers came out looking a bit more confident in the 3rd. Maurice Harkless poured in 11 points, and CJ brought his point total up to 26. CJ tied his career high 37 points against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday, and it looked like he was hoping to top it.

With nine minutes left in the fourth the Suns had pushed the Blazers’ lead down to two. It was at that point that the fans at the Moda Center started to kick in and fulfill their 6th man status. The place roared loudly as Dame brought the ball up the court. The “Defense!” chants became louder. The fans were willing a win. Then as if heeding their call, Dame dropped two of his patented, long-range threes. The crowd went bonkers.

Even though Dame sort of took over offensively, the game went down to the wire again. The Suns had the ball with 13 seconds left in regulation, and the Blazers only had a three point lead. If the thoughts of everyone in the arena could’ve been projected onto the jumbo-tron they would’ve read, “Keep the ball away from Bledsoe!”

Alas, those last 13 seconds proved to be uneventful for Phoenix. After a few time outs, a few foul shots, and a few last ditch efforts from the Suns, the Blazers skated off with a 124-121 win.