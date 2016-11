Heads Up: There Will Likely Be A Big Donald Trump Protest Downtown Today

Click the picture for the Facebook event page

Hey, did you all hear the news? Word on the street is reality show host Donald Trump was elected as the next president. Yeah, it's confusing to me, too.

Anyway, a bunch of pissed off people will be gathering downtown at Pioneer Courthouse Square (701 SW 6th) at 5 p.m. today to protest the results (again). The Facebook event page says it's being organized by the Anarchist Student Union.

So yeah, heads up: join it, plan to avoid it, whatever.