Ms. Lauryn Hill

The career of hip-hop icon Ms. Lauryn Hill is full of stops and starts: She’s released just one studio album, 1998’s The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, and is known for cancelling shows at the last minute (hold your breath, Portland). But nearly 20 years after her debut, Hill’s blissed-out harmonies continue to age into well-worn but never exhausted classics. CIARA DOLAN

8 pm, Keller Auditorium, $57-202, all ages

Margaret Cho

Comedian/actress/author Margaret Cho has been in the game since the early ’90s, and since then she’s been a devout advocate for women, Asians and LGBT rights. Her comedy shows are a riot, pushing the boundaries and touching on everything from aging Koreans to her addiction to prescription painkillers, bisexuality, Joan Rivers’ funeral, and having a “Fat Pussy.” Also an established recording artist, Cho is known for incorporating her singing talents into her stand-up routines. JENNI MOORE

8 pm, Helium comedy Club, $28

The Last Artful, Dodgr, Mic Capes, Fountaine, Donte Thomas, Ton Jongir

This is what we’re talking about. Fresh off the despair of the 2016 election (pretty much whichever way it plays out), the Liquor Store hosts the sort of great-sounds-meet-amazing-art event this town needs more of. Hit the basement for a collection of the city’s premier emcees (Dodgr, Fountaine and Mic Capes among them), and ogle the Technicolor talents of Sarai Lopez at the ArtxSarai art sale while you’re at it. DIRK VANDERHART

8 pm, The Liquor Store, $5

Oregon Symphony: Raiders of the Lost Ark

The Oregon Symphony performs John Williams’ memorable score live as the film plays behind them.

7:30 pm, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, $40-125, all ages

The Broadcast

Portland has no shortage of storytelling nights, but the Broadcast, brought to you by Siren Nation's lady-centric arts fest, is well worth your attention: Tonight, hear from PAE actor Jocelyn Seid, author Charise Harper, and co-Producer of The Mystery Box Show, Reba Sparrow. The theme for tonight's storytelling event is "Winners and Losers."

8 pm, Alberta Street Pub, $12

Girl Tears

The Los Angeles-hailing garage punk trio bring their three-chord bombardment back to Bunk Bar in support of their recent sophomore full-length, Woke Against The Tide.

9 pm, Bunk Bar, $8

Leo Kottke

An evening with the Athens, Georgia-hailing blues, jazz, and folk guitarist known for his fingerpicking style. Mainly focused on instrumental compositions, Kottke compares his baritone singing voice to "geese farts on a muggy day."

8 pm, Aladdin Theater, $39.50-42

On Drugs, Thong, VCR

Eugene three-piece VCR play stoner garage-pop that sounds like Fountains of Wayne becoming a Scooby-Doo psych band. CIARA DOLAN

5 pm, Quarterworld, $3

Pansy Division, Macho Boys, Cockeye, Wasi

It's been a long time since poppy queercore pioneers Pansy Division were thrust into the faces of mainstream America on Green Day's Dookie tour in 1994, but the band's legion of man-lovin' loyalists hasn't waned a bit. With sporadic releases dotting the last decade of their trailblazing career, and as subjects of the 2009 documentary film Pansy Division: Life in a Gay Rock Band, their elder statesmen status almost makes you forget they wrote "He Whipped My Ass in Tennis (Then I Fucked His Ass in Bed)." Tonight, you'll remember. RYAN J. PRADO

9 pm, Dantes, $12

Mad Max: Fury Road: Black & Chrome

Ride eternal, shiny and chrome. WITNESS.

Fox Tower 10, see Movie Times for showtimes.

