Morning, News: Trump's Still President-Elect, and Portland Is Still Furious

Doug Brown

What did the first day of President-elect Trump (ugh) look like? Very, very angry. In Portland, thousands of chanting protestors took to the streets—and two of the city's interstates—for hours. And in a stark departure from typical protocol, Portland police remained almost completely out of sight, letting the crowds do as they pleased, and even helping shut down Interstate 5 so marchers could take the highway. Cops reported some vandalism and at least one incident of looting, but the march was by and large extremely peaceful. We've got a full rundown and great photos from the Merc's Doug Brown.

Here's a shot of the Moda Center after the marchers had passed by.

Dirk VanderHart

Of course, Portland's not the only city losing its mind over the near future. Protestors in liberal cities throughout the country took to the streets last night.

Here's the view from Seattle.

And yet, the dark future grows nearer. Trump and Mike Pence will meet with President Obama today, and they'll also meet with Speaker of the House Paul Ryan to begin salving their relationship and chart a course for Trump's first hundred days.

What'll that hundred days include? Probably the trash that Trump promised it would: trying to build a wall with Mexico, repealing Obamacare, etc. Much of Trump's list is contingent on congressional approval, but Republicans control both chambers of Congress, and Republican leaders are saying they'll work with Trump.

Meanwhile, Politico's dug up details on what Trump's transition team will probably look like.

But recoil from the horror for a minute and let's turn elsewhere. For instance, read our recap of local races from this week's issue.

The Trib points out, in the wake of those races, that Portland's more likely to put women in power than other places around the country.

Or think about the fact that state health officials are cracking the whip on Portland's water system. The Oregon Health Authority announced yesterday that it is requiring the city to take quick steps to limit lead risks from the water supply. Portland's water is lead-free, but can easily leach lead out of outdated pipes. We've known that for years, but officials aren't having it anymore. The city has until December 2 to propose a plan. The Oregonian has been covering the city's water quality issues doggedly, and has a good rundown.

Some important news: Portland City Council voted yesterday to ease restrictions on homeless shelters, allowing them to double in size in many instances, and be sited closer together. We examined the proposal the city just passed back in August.

The weather? Not gloom, surprisingly.