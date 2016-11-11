Good Morning, News: Destructive "Anarchists" At Another Donald Trump Protest, "Oregone," and Leonard Cohen

An anti-Donald Trump protester on November 10 Doug Brown

Local protests against President-elect Donald Trump continued last night. Like the night before, it was huge, with a couple thousand people taking the streets. It got ugly, though, as self-described "anarchists" in masks starting bashing shit with bats: cars at a Toyota dealer, business windows in the Pearl District, and other things. Here's our coverage from last night. Cops said 26 people were arrested.

Here's a video I took last night, included in our coverage of las night, of an altercation after a woman stepped in to stop an "anarchist" from bashing in an electrical box in the Pearl District:



Here's what Senior Editor Ned Lannamann wrote yesterday after Wednesday night's large and peaceful protests: "Every protestor, every sign, every able body that is physical demonstrating its disapproval of Trump’s 60 million votes is being watched across the globe. On Tuesday, the world witnessed America elect a candidate who stood for sexual assault, xenophobia, racism, and isolationism. On Wednesday, the world saw thousands of Americans reject those values."

Two locals are proposing that Oregon secede from the United States, we reported yesterday:



Two Portlanders—writer Chris Trejbal and attorney Jennifer Rollins—floated a ballot measure Wednesday that, if passed by voters in 2018, would direct Oregon's leadership to "actively pursue Oregon’s peaceful secession from the United State of America." The state would also have to seek to unite with other states that had also seceded, including Washington, California, Nevada, and Hawaii. True to that old Cascadia dream, British Columbia is also tossed in. Curiously, red Alaska gets the nod, while Trump-loving Idaho does not.

Feeling hopeless after Tuesday's election results? Here's what you can do.

Apparently the Crystal Ballroom is all fucked up. A Rae Sremmurd concert there was cancelled because the building is falling apart.

"Portland's Christmas Tree rolled up into Pioneer Courthouse Square Thursday night, kicking off the holiday season," the Portland Tribune reports. "The 75-foot Douglas fir donated by Stimson Lumber Co. was transported to the square by RAM Trucking. The tree was harvested from timberland near Gaston and made the 40-mile trip to downtown Portland"

Suspected gang violence in Portland has been bad in 2016, but it's unlikely to be worse than it was last year, the Tribune reports: "According to the newest statistics, the Gang Enforcement Team of the Portland Police Bureau investigated 130 incidents of gang violence by the end of October. That compares to 158 by that time last year, for a drop of 28 incidents."

Ah man, 82-year-old Leonard Cohen did what old people have the tendency to do and died yesterday.



