Russia Admits They Had Contact with Traitorous Trump During His Campaign

VLADIMIR PUTIN: "Oh, me and Trump? We're tight like this." iStock

Yesterday was crazy, with tons of headlines like this, this, this, and this. SO YEAH, IT WAS ALL A BIT MUCH. That's why it may have been easy to skip over what, to me, was one of the most shocking headlines in a day of shocking headlines:

From the Wall Street Journal:

MOSCOW — Russian government officials conferred with members of Donald Trump’s campaign team, a senior Russian diplomat said Thursday, a disclosure that could reopen scrutiny of the Kremlin’s role in the president-elect’s bitter race against Hillary Clinton. The statement came from Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, who said in an interview with the state-run Interfax news agency that “there were contacts” with the Trump team.

As you recall, the Russian government was strongly suspected by US intelligence to be behind the massive email hack that may have had a significant impact on Hillary Clinton's election chances. When asked by reporters if he thought Russians may have been involved, Donald Trump said he "doubted it" and actually tried to lay the blame on the Clinton campaign. From Mic:

"This was just put out there by Clinton because they figure it's a good soundbite," Trump told a local CBS affiliate in Miami in July. "The fact is she's the one involved with Russia because they have Uranium because of her when she was secretary of state. I mean that was a big, big deal, so they just came up with this concept, so okay."

Trump has once again been caught in another whopper of a lie—but this is one that could severely damage our national security and the security of many other countries. And if you need any further proof of where our president-elect's allegiances lie, Trump has often publicly expressed admiration for Putin and the Russian government; a government that invaded the Ukraine, bombed Syria, jailed dissidents, and works tirelessly to silence its own press.

If that isn't chilling, I really don't know what is.

So just a quick note to Trump supporters: Not only did you elect a bigoted misogynist, and admitted perpetrator of sexual assault, you've elected someone who is more than likely in cahoots with the Russian government, worked to rig an American election, and is for all practical purposes, a traitor to his country. So yeah... you should continue to be ashamed.