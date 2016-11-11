This Weekend's Style Events

Let's distract ourselves from the UTTER AND CHAOTIC MADNESS, just for a little bit, with a few fashion events:

Savannah Castranda

Strange Vacation is celebrating their belated one year anniversary with a pop-up shop that will feature new styles that have yet to be added to the website. Also included will be Feva, a brand new line of women's coveralls that are right now only available online, but at this event those in attendance will be able to view them IRL and try them on. This all takes place at Yanagida Projects, a carefully curated streetwear shop that opened this past May. Also there will be beer, because we all need all the alcohol right now.

Yanagida Projects, 3962 N Mississippi, Sat Nov 12, 12-7 pm

Beach Bones Jewelry Shola Lawson

Pop-Up Shop PDX is back with another installment this weekend that includes Machete, Beach Bones Jewelry, Bohemian Salt, Thomas and Sons, Nineteen27 smores, CraftLAB, J Bird, Stitch and Loom, Barnwell Co., Pressed with Sparkles, Urban Wood Studio, Beetle Ink Co, Midnight Pacific Studio, and Woolly. The vendors for these shops are continually rotating, so I would try to make it to all of them if you can.

1408 NE Alberta, Sat Nov 12, 11 am- 6 pm

Frances May

The always much anticipated Frances May Annual Warehouse Sale is upon us, where past season goods are 65-90 percent off. There will be womens and mens clothing from the likes of Acne Studios, A.P.C., Opening Ceremony, Suno, Ace & Jig, Wood Wood and more, plus lots of shoes. Added bonus, due to recent events Frances May will donate 10 percent of all proceeds to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), a nonprofit organization that has worked to preserve the individual rights and liberties guaranteed by the Constitution and laws of the United States for almost 100 years, because right now one of the best and most constructive things we can do is donate our time and money to charities that will help protect those that are the most vulnerable.

The Cleaners at Ace Hotel, 403 SW 10, Sun Nov 13, 12-4 pm

Also I need to add something. While I am all for peaceful protests and exercising our rights of free speech and public assembly, I am expressly against what happened in Portland last night regarding the vandalism and destruction of property. I realize that most of the people that engaged in that type of behavior were just taking advantage of the protests and were anarchists touting their own agenda, but that destruction did not hurt the asshole that was just elected into office, it hurts Portland's small businesses and the people who run them. We are all angry, but the last thing we should do right now is shoot ourselves in the foot, which is essentially what those people did last night. We have enough problems as it is.