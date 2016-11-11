25 People Arrested During Last Night's Anti-Donald Trump Protest

Thousands took the the streets last night to protest President-elect Donald Trump. It got a little out of hand, when a number of self-described "anarchists"—wearing masks and carrying sticks and baseball bats—went on a vandalism tear, bashing in car windows at a Toyota dealership in the Lloyd District and business windows in the Pearl District. See our coverage here.

A fight as a women stepped in to prevent a guy from bashing in electrical box (whatever it’s called) pic.twitter.com/de6GuujPKx November 11, 2016

The Portland Police Bureau just released the names of the 25 people arrested last night and the charges they were booked on. It's unclear how many of these people were involved in the vandalism, or just got arrested for not following the bureau's orders well enough. Ages of those arrested range from 15 to 48, with an average of 24. Most are for disorderly conduct or interfering with a peace officer. A couple were charged with attempted assault on a public safety officer. Here's who the cops said was arrested:

•37-year-old David Pugh - Interfering with a Peace Officer

•23-year-old Margaret Alice Shiple - Interfering with a Peace Officer and Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

•20-year-old Ryley Sue Simmons - Interfering with a Peace Officer and Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

•19-year-old Siaosi Vana Tuitayuki - Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

•15-year-old Hailey Mary Jones - Interfering with a Peace Officer and Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree (Released to parent)

•19-year-old Eric Peregrina - Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

•19-year-old Mikaylah Marie Walper - Interfering with a Peace Officer and Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

•18-year-old Vincenzo Damon Milione - Interfering with a Peace Officer and Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

•18-year-old Jeffrey Duane Kamper - Interfering with a Peace Officer

•21-year-old Daniel Gomez - Interfering with a Peace Officer

•23-year-old Jacob Hence - Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree and Riot

•A 16-year-old male was detained and released.

•22-year-old Paul Joseph Conley Jr. - Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree, Attempted Assault on a Public Safety Officer and Recklessly Endangering Another Person

•19-year-old Joren Tolleson — Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree (given criminal citation and released)

•27-year-old Benjamin Parinello — Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree and Interfering with a Peace Officer (given criminal citation and released)

•29-year-old Zola Johari Neal — Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree and Interfering with a Peace Officer

•39-year-old Kerry Connor — Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

•24-year-old Joshua Angel Valdez — Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

•18-year-old Cyrus Giottlies — Attempted Assault of a Public Safety Officer, Recklessly Endangering Another Person and Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

•48-year-old Michael Earl Withey — Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree (given criminal citation and released)

•29-year-old Robert Alan Leitch — Interfering with a Peace Officer

•22-year-old Ren Sato — Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

•24-year-old Jacob Pelaez Cordero — Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree

•22-year-old Dominique Rogelio Gonzales — Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree (given criminal citation and released)

•27-year-old Aaron Robert Giua — Disorderly Conduct in the First Degree

•27-year-old Kunneeshta Bulloch — Disorderly Conduct in the Second Degree and Interfering with a Peace Officer (given criminal citation and released)

Both Mayor Charlie Hales and Gov. Kate Brown issued statements on the protests. Here's Hales' statement:



I'm saddened by the destruction of our public spaces and local businesses caused by rioters. Although the majority of over 4,000 protesters last night were peaceful and followed Portland Police safety instructions, anarchists shut down these voices by spreading violence and fear. I'm thankful for the decisive actions taken by the Portland Police Bureau to help separate violent dissenters from those assembling peacefully; mitigate damage to public and private property; safely direct motorists; employ de-escalation tactics and restraint in use-of-force; and appropriately deploy arrests for criminal activity. I also want to thank state and local law enforcement agencies and transportation departments for assisting Portland Police in these efforts. Last night's violence is not a reflection of Portland values. We will continue to support and advocate on behalf of women and people of color. We will continue to welcome our Muslim brothers and sisters, immigrants and refugees. We are Portland, a community that believes in equity, inclusion and openness. That will not change. Riots and violence in our streets are completely unacceptable. I hope that all Portlanders will help our local small businesses recover. I know in Portland we are a community that believes love conquers hate — let's be that example for the nation. We are all hurting and need to come together as a community to heal — as Portlanders and as Americans. Mayor Hales is meeting with Portland Police, emergency incident command, and touring damaged property and businesses this morning. More information will be released later today.

And here's what Gov. Brown has to say:



Oregon has a proud and strong history of civic participation, protest, and advocacy. It's part of the Oregon way to make our voices heard, but the right to peacefully assemble should not be clouded by attempts to instigate lawlessness. I commend our law enforcement officers and local leaders for preserving peace and keeping our communities safe. What defines and distinguishes us as Oregonians and Americans is our willingness to come together to work through our challenges. We must do so now, following the election and looking forward to the future.

Meanwhile, Portland activists have already raised more than $10,000 to help pay for last night's vandalism.